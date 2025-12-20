Bowen Yang is departing from "Saturday Night Live" in the middle of Season 51, with his final appearance set for Dec. 20, in an episode hosted by his "Wicked" costar Ariana Grande.

The 35-year-old comedian, who joined the NBC sketch show in 2018 as a writer and later became a main cast member, has spent roughly seven to eight years contributing to the long-running program.​

Yang confirmed his exit through a statement indicating that it was time for him to move forward with his career.

"He has been there for seven years — time to move on," he said.

While he has not publicly elaborated on the specific reasons behind his decision, the timing comes as Yang has become increasingly involved in other major projects, including his critically acclaimed role in the "Wicked" film franchise and his podcast Las Culturistas, which he co-hosts with fellow comedian Matt Rogers.

Additionally, Yang recently signed on to co-write and star in an untitled comedy project for Searchlight Pictures about two Americans attempting to enter an exclusive Berlin nightclub.​

Yang's contributions to SNL have been significant throughout his tenure. He was the first Chinese-American cast member on the show and also one of the network's first openly gay stars. His work earned him five Primetime Emmy nominations, including one for writing and four for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series. His most recent nomination came from the show's historic 50th season. Notable characters he brought to life include Vice President J.D. Vance, author Fran Lebowitz, and the beloved pygmy hippopotamus Moo Deng.​

In interviews conducted throughout 2025, Yang discussed his evolving relationship with the show. He told PEOPLE in September that while he "owed a lot" to SNL and loved working with the cast, he felt uncertain about his future there. In April, he spoke about the demanding nature of the season schedule, noting that his personal time became limited during production months.​

Yang's mid-season departure is not unprecedented at SNL. Former cast members, including Cecily Strong, Dana Carvey, Eddie Murphy, and Molly Shannon have also exited the show outside the traditional summer hiatus period.​