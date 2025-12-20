To​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ raise money and provide access to themselves, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly made available a part of their time to wealthy people.

It is said that the price of a place at the very exclusive dinner would be around $100,000 per ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌head.

The arrangement, first reported by the Daily Mail, involves the Duke and Duchess of Sussex working with CharityBuzz, a well-known fundraising platform that auctions experiences with celebrities to benefit charitable causes.

Proceeds from the dinner were directed to the couple's Archewell Foundation, their nonprofit organization launched in 2020.

A spokesperson for Archewell confirmed the partnership, saying, "We have partnered with numerous fundraising partners over the years and CharityBuzz has been one of them."

According to a source familiar with the event, the dinner was organized in connection with World Mental Health Day, aligning with one of the foundation's core focus areas.

A Private Offer for Elite Donors

Unlike many CharityBuzz listings, the opportunity to dine with Prince Harry and Meghan did not appear publicly on the company's website.

Instead, it was likely shared privately with wealthy donors already accustomed to bidding large sums for celebrity access. One source told the outlet that "people will pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to have dinner with them."

CharityBuzz, which has raised more than $650 million for charitable causes since its launch two decades ago, has previously hosted fundraising experiences involving stars such as George Clooney, Beyoncé and Paul McCartney.

Current public listings on the site range widely in price, from $10,000 dinners with television actors to $50,000 packages for major awards shows.

Archewell's Finances and Shifting Structure

Founded shortly after the couple stepped back from royal duties, the Archewell Foundation has relied heavily on large, often anonymous donations.

Financial disclosures show the organization distributed just over $1.1 million to charitable causes last year, while receiving more than $4.2 million in grants.

The bulk of that funding came from a single contribution linked to Fidelity Charitable, supplemented by donations from a small number of unnamed individuals.

The spokesperson for Archewell also acknowledged internal changes at the foundation, confirming that restructuring is underway.

"Yes, we are making some Archewell changes," the spokesperson said, adding that further details about future philanthropic plans would be shared at a later date.