The FBI has obtained archival copies of social media posts that referenced the Sept. 10 assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, federal and local law enforcement officials said Monday, as investigators work to determine whether the deleted messages are connected to the accused gunman.

The posts, some of which were circulated as screenshots after they were removed from platforms, reportedly included references to Sept. 10 as "a very interesting day" and one comment that read, "It'd be funny if someone like Charlie Kirk got shot on Sept. 10th." Officials said investigators have recovered versions of those messages from archival sources and are assessing whether they were posted by individuals who had any knowledge of or involvement in the killing.

"The FBI has obtained archival copies of social media content that is relevant to the ongoing investigation," said a Justice Department official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the inquiry is active. "Those items are being evaluated along with digital forensics, witness interviews and other evidence."

Kirk, 31, founder of Turning Point USA, was shot Sept. 10 while addressing a crowd at Utah Valley University. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. Authorities arrested 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, who was turned in by his father the day after the shooting and is being held pending formal charges. Local officials have said Robinson allegedly confessed online before his surrender; investigators continue to probe motive and whether others were aware of any plan.

U.S. and Utah officials have said the archived social media material includes accounts that have since been deleted, and that screenshots and other preserved copies were provided to investigators by private parties and platform archives. Federal law enforcement has broad authority to seek preserved electronic evidence through legal processes and voluntary cooperation from social platforms and third-party archival services.

Sources told multiple outlets that some of the accounts making the posts appeared to identify as transgender or to follow a transgender roommate of Robinson. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has publicly said the suspect was in a romantic relationship with the roommate, identified as Lance S. Twiggs, who is transitioning from male to female. Representatives for Twiggs did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Social media companies have faced increased scrutiny for how they handle violent threats and deleted content. Company officials have said they retain records in some circumstances and may provide them to law enforcement when served with proper legal process. A spokesperson for one platform said in a statement that the company cooperates with legal requests but cannot comment on specific accounts.

Attorneys for Robinson did not immediately respond to requests for comment, and authorities have not charged anyone else in the case. As investigators review the archived posts, prosecutors and defense lawyers will weigh whether the messages constitute evidence of prior knowledge, incitement or mere online commentary.

The FBI declined to comment on specifics of the evidence-gathering process. "We are continuing to work with our state and local partners to gather and evaluate all available information," an FBI Salt Lake City Field Office spokesperson said.

The investigation includes digital forensic analysis, interviews with witnesses and family members, and examination of the suspect's devices and online accounts, officials said. Authorities urged the public to avoid sharing unverified screenshots and to direct any potentially relevant information to the FBI tip line.