Lists of social media users who celebrated the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk are drawing scrutiny from employers and prompting disciplinary actions as officials and institutions condemn posts that glorify political violence.

The posts, compiled and widely shared on the social platform X, identify dozens of people — many of them educators and health-care workers — who allegedly posted messages expressing joy or support following Kirk's killing Sept. 10 while he addressed students at Utah Valley University. The suspected shooter, 31-year-old Tyler Robinson, has been charged with aggravated murder and other offenses; prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

The tracker, started by an X user who said she was compiling names and professions into a spreadsheet, included the poster's state, employer and occupation. By Sept. 13 the list contained 66 names, according to screenshots and reposts that circulated online.

School officials and private employers responded quickly in some cases. Middle Tennessee State University fired an assistant dean of students after comments attributed to the employee were widely shared. The university said the staffer's remarks — which reportedly downplayed sympathy for Kirk and suggested violence begetting violence — were inconsistent with the institution's values and undermined trust with students and the community.

Assistant Dean of Students for my alma mater — Middle Tennessee State University — has some thoughts on Charlie Kirk's assassination. pic.twitter.com/HN3HIPI24l — Matthew Hurtt (@matthewhurtt) September 11, 2025

The University of Tennessee at Knoxville, Clemson University and other institutions also took action against faculty or staff after posts were publicized. In several instances, university officials said the comments were inappropriate for employees charged with positions of trust, particularly those who work directly with students.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said pilots at American Airlines were "immediately grounded and removed from service" after reports that some pilots celebrated the killing. American Airlines said it does not tolerate behavior that violates its policies and was investigating; Delta Air Lines said it was reviewing a separate reported incident.

Douglas Gibbs and Glen Eggert are airline pilots. Gibbs flies for @Delta. Eggert flies for @AmericanAir. They are publicly celebrating Charlie Kirk's death. To hold an ATP Certificate one must be "of sound moral character." Are they? pic.twitter.com/pBPo83aDlH — MILO (@Nero) September 11, 2025

"Glorifying political violence is completely unacceptable," Duffy wrote on X, adding that companies responsible for public safety must hold employees to high standards.

American Airlines pilots who were caught celebrating the assassination of Charlie Kirk have been immediately grounded and removed from service by @AmericanAir.



This behavior is disgusting and they should be fired.



Any company responsible for the safety of the traveling public... https://t.co/nq2B3G84hu — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) September 13, 2025

Some people targeted by the lists have argued that reposting and publicly naming them risks harassment and could impede due-process reviews by employers. Civil liberties advocates warned that social-media-driven naming campaigns can lead to rushed disciplinary decisions that may not fully consider context, intent or the accuracy of attribution.

Others said public exposure was necessary to hold individuals accountable. In Oklahoma City, a man posted a banner outside a veterinary clinic reproducing a now-deleted Facebook post attributed to a veterinarian that appeared to celebrate Kirk's death. The Oklahoma Veterinary Board said it was reviewing the matter and reiterated that calls for violence or celebration of harm may violate law and professional standards.

Legal experts note that employers may discipline workers for off-duty speech that violates workplace policies, especially when speech involves threats, harassment or conduct that undermines an organization's mission. But they also caution that private citizens have First Amendment protections against government censorship; those protections do not bar employers from imposing workplace discipline.

The events have reignited debate about social media behavior, political polarization and the responsibilities of public employees. Officials and workplace leaders across sectors reiterated that while citizens may express anger or disagreement online, praising or encouraging violence crosses a line that many institutions said they will not tolerate.

Kirk's death has faced strong criticism from all sides of the political spectrum. Leaders called for cooling rhetoric and for accountability for anyone who incites or celebrates violence. Investigations into the social media posts and related job actions are still ongoing.