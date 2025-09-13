Just days after the tragic death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, his wife Erika Frantzve Kirk delivered her first public address, promising to continue her husband's life mission and legacy.

Charlie, 31, was shot and killed during a speaking event at Utah Valley University on September 10. The suspected shooter, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, was arrested after a two-day manhunt.

On September 12, Erika spoke live from Charlie's studio in an emotional video streamed across his YouTube, social media, and Turning Point USA platforms.

Speaking directly to the nation and her late husband's supporters, Erika expressed deep gratitude for first responders, law enforcement, and former President Donald Trump.

"Mr. President, my husband loved you. And he knew that you loved him too," Erika said during her speech.

According to US Magazine, she also quoted scripture and shared personal moments, including Charlie's love for their family and country. "He loved America. He loved nature. He loved his kids, and he loved me with all of his heart."

.@MrsErikaKirk addresses Charlie's enemies: "If you thought that my husband's mission was powerful before, you have no idea. You have no idea what you just have unleashed across this entire country... The movement my husband built will not die." pic.twitter.com/BGxjsQSHGN — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 13, 2025

Erika Kirk to Lead AmericaFest in Charlie's Honor

In her speech, Erika made it clear she will now lead the work Charlie began. "They killed Charlie because he preached a message of patriotism, faith, and of God's merciful love," she said.

"If you thought that my husband's mission was powerful before—you have no idea what has been unleashed."

Erika announced that she will be taking over Charlie's upcoming events, including AmericaFest in Phoenix this December, JustJared reported.

She also confirmed that his college campus tour will continue. "There will be even more tours in the years ahead," she promised. "In a world filled with chaos and doubt, my husband's voice will remain."

The couple married in 2021 and shared two young children. Erika shared a heartbreaking story about explaining Charlie's absence to their 3-year-old daughter, Gigi.

"She asked, 'Where's daddy?' And I told her, 'Daddy is on a work trip with Jesus so he can afford your blueberry budget.'"

Charlie Kirk founded Turning Point USA at 18 and became one of the most influential conservative voices in America.

Following his death, former President Trump praised Charlie as "great and legendary," ordering all US flags to be flown at half-mast in his honor.

Despite her grief, Erika's message was clear: Charlie's mission will not end. "Charlie, baby, I promise I will never let your legacy die. I love you."