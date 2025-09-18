Supermodel Bella Hadid has shared a deeply personal update with fans, posting raw photos from a hospital as she continues her long battle with Lyme disease.

On Wednesday, the 28-year-old posted a series of images to Instagram showing her undergoing treatment. In one image, Bella appeared teary-eyed with an IV in her arm.

In another, she was wrapped in a blanket, holding an ice pack to her head.

Some lighter moments were also included, such as Bella wearing a fuzzy Pikachu onesie and playing cards from her hospital bed.

A slice of pizza and a cup of coffee also made appearances, showing her trying to stay positive. "I'm sorry I always go MIA I love you guys," she wrote in the caption, PageSix reported.

Her sister Gigi Hadid, 30, was quick to offer support in the comments, writing, "I love you! I hope [you] feel as strong and good as u deserve, soon!!!!!!" Their mother, Yolanda Hadid — who also suffers from Lyme disease — commented, "Lyme warrior." Friend Tallulah Willis added, "You are so loved sweet bean."

Bella Hadid shared photos on social media documenting her battle with Lyme disease. pic.twitter.com/ivnuUoT9Ou — NewsGo (@WorldNewsGo) September 17, 2025

Fans Send Healing Wishes to Bella Hadid After Hospital Update

Fans responded with kindness and encouragement. "Wishing you love and healing," one follower wrote. Another added, "Stay strong, you will get past this, Queen!"

Bella has battled Lyme disease for more than a decade. Although she didn't share the exact reason for this latest hospital visit, she has been open in the past about her struggles.

In 2023, she posted a similar hospital update, saying, "The little me that suffered would be so proud of grown me for not giving up."

According to DailyMail, at that time, she described living through "almost 15 years of invisible suffering" and trying to stay strong despite the toll it took on her body and mind.

"To be that sad and sick with the most blessings... was quite possibly the most confusing thing ever," she shared.

The disease, caused by tick bites, can lead to severe symptoms like fatigue, pain, and brain fog. Bella, her brother Anwar, and their mom Yolanda were all diagnosed in 2012.

Yolanda once told a crowd at the Global Lyme Alliance Gala, "This is my token and my promise to you that I will not allow you to live a life of pain and suffering."