Bella Hadid is making her way back to the catwalk!

The supermodel unexpectedly strutted the catwalk for the first time in two years for Anthony Vaccarello's Spring/Summer 2025 Saint Laurent Collection.

Back like she never left, Hadid appeared in a bold and structured look, featuring a slick back bun, smart eyewear, and a double-breasted pants suit.

According to 'W Magazine,' the model's look was reportedly an homage to the late designer Monsieur Saint Laurent himself — who was known for his bold structural ensembles and sophisticated tailored looks.

Read more: Eve Recalls Janet Jackson Saving Her Life With This Concoction After Being Drugged At A VMAs Party

Per the media outlet, Hadid embodied "his way of dressing, with fluid suits and jackets over blazers."

The 27-year-old had successfully climbed her way to superstar status, but unapologetically took a break to focus on her mental and physical health earlier this year. "After 10 years of modeling, I realized I was putting so much energy and love and effort into something that, in the long run, wasn't necessarily giving it back to me," she stated in an interview with 'Allure' back in April.

The Palestinian and Dutch model described the process of her healing journey as "a roller coaster" and not "linear."

"Just as I have styled myself for years now — which I still do — I love being able to do my own hair and makeup, be happy with how I look, and get ready with my girlfriends here in Texas," Hadid said. "For the first time now, I'm not putting on a fake face. If I don't feel good, I won't go. If I don't feel good, I take time for myself. And I've never had the opportunity to do that or say that before."

The fashionista — who launched her fragrance venture Orebella in May — spoke candidly about battling Lyme's disease, which is liable to cause muscle aches, extreme tiredness, and problematic immune responses.

Lyme disease is an illness caused by borrelia bacteria, spread to humans from the bite of a tick carrying the bacteria, according to the Mayo Clinic. Battling with the effects of the disease, the model's last catwalk appearance was Miu Miu's Spring 2023 runway show.

It appears things might be looking up for the Palestinian supermodel, as she revealed on Instagram last year that she'd be back when she's "finally healthy."