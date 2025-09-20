Phia, a new shopping app created by 23-year-olds Phoebe Gates and Sophia Kianni, just raised $8 million to help more people shop smarter with the power of AI.

The app, which launched in April, helps users compare prices on fashion items, check resale value, and track price drops.

So far, over 500,000 people are using Phia through its app and browser extension. It works for both new and secondhand clothes, BOF said.

The $8 million seed funding round was led by Kleiner Perkins, a top venture capital firm that also supported big tech names like Google and Amazon.

But what's getting people talking is the group of celebrity backers who joined in — including Kris Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Sara Blakely (founder of SPANX), and Sheryl Sandberg, former COO of Facebook.

The money will go toward building out the Phia team. That includes hiring more engineers, AI researchers, and marketing professionals to help grow the app and make it even smarter.

"Phoebe and Sophia recognized the white space that existed in the fashion industry and were quick to build a product this generation wants," Hailey Bieber said in a statement. "They move fast and listen deeply to their customers."

Phoebe Gates and Sophia Kianni's Phia App Aims to Fix Broken Online Shopping

Phia's mission is to save shoppers time and money. "AI is reshaping nearly every industry, but shopping is stuck in the past," Gates said. "Consumers still waste hours comparing prices and hunting for deals, only to still end up overpaying."

Kris Jenner, 69, also praised the young founders. "The way you build a brand today is simple — you build it for your audience. And that's exactly what Phoebe and Sophia are doing," Jenner said. "They know exactly how to grow something organically."

Gates, the daughter of Bill and Melinda Gates, met Kianni while studying at Stanford University. The two originally connected when they ended up sharing a dorm room unexpectedly.

According to People, that friendship eventually led to launching Phia and co-hosting their podcast, "The Burnouts," which helped grow their digital audience before the app was released.

Phia's fast rise comes at a time when more investors are turning to fashion tech. Other startups using AI in fashion — like Raspberry, Doji, Alta, and Gensmo — have also recently raised millions.