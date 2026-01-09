The rift inside the Beckham family has reportedly taken a more serious turn, with claims that Brooklyn Beckham sent a legal letter to his parents asking that all communication go through lawyers.

According to reporting by The Sun, the alleged move came toward the end of last summer and appears to mark a new escalation in the long-running family dispute involving Brooklyn, his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham, and his parents David Beckham and Victoria Beckham.

Legal Letter Reportedly Sent Amid Family Breakdown

Sources cited by the outlet claim the situation has been misunderstood publicly, particularly after reports surfaced that Brooklyn had blocked his parents and siblings on social media.

"Truly, people do not know the full facts of this heart-breaking tale, and think Brooklyn was just being truculent when he blocked his parents," a source told the outlet.

The insider added that the reality was more serious, alleging Brooklyn "issued them with a letter at the end of last summer, asking for any correspondence to go via lawyers only, and wanted to try and make amends privately not publicly."

The same source claimed Brooklyn felt his wishes were not being respected, saying he believed his parents continued to reference him online instead of contacting him privately. David and Victoria, meanwhile, were described as struggling to understand the situation while still trying to keep the door open.

"For their part, David and Victoria have simply tried to let their beloved eldest son know the door is always open, and that they still care," the source said.

Beckham Family Reconciliation Said to Be Slipping Further Away

Friends close to the family reportedly say the legal letter left David and Victoria "utterly bemused and devastated," with hopes of reconciliation appearing increasingly remote.

Despite the strain, attempts to repair the relationship were allegedly made. Sources claimed Brooklyn was invited to join the family when David collected his knighthood in November, with an invitation also extended to Nicola for a celebratory dinner. According to reports, the couple declined.

While contact with his parents has reportedly dwindled, Brooklyn is said to remain in touch with his grandparents on both sides of the family.

"Brooklyn absolutely adores them, and knows how much pain this is causing everyone," another source told The Sun, adding that he has reached out carefully and "tried to keep it low-key so as not to drag them into it."

Dispute Tied to Longstanding Tensions

The fallout is believed to have intensified around David Beckham's 50th birthday, though sources suggest tensions have been simmering for years. Previous reports pointed to disagreements surrounding Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding as an early flashpoint.

Nicola has previously addressed speculation about a feud involving her wedding dress, explaining to Variety, "I was going to [wear a Victoria Beckham wedding dress] and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress."

She added, "She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn't say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started, and then they ran with that."

Brooklyn has also pushed back on ongoing rumors in the past, saying, "I've learned they're always going to try to write stuff like that. They're always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good."