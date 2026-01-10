Princess Kate Middleton has emerged from a serious cancer battle with her marriage to Prince William not only intact but strengthened, according to sources close to the couple.

Middleton, 43, was diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer in March 2024 and underwent preventative chemotherapy. In September 2024, she announced she was cancer-free, and confirmed in January 2025 that the disease was in remission.

The couple stayed out of the public eye while she was getting treatment, which led to new rumors about the state of their marriage, which had been going on for a long time, as per RadarOnline. The rumors, which had circulated since 2019, alleged Prince William was unfaithful to Middleton, claims that have never been substantiated.

According to a royal insider, Middleton's health crisis transformed the relationship.

"For a period, there was persistent speculation that William and Kate's relationship was not as smooth or idyllic as it appeared in public," the source told RadarOnline. "But once she was diagnosed and the possibility of losing her became real, it drew them back together."

The couple, who began dating in 2002 and married in 2011, share three children: Prince George, 12; Princess Charlotte, 10; and Prince Louis, 7.

The source added that Middleton's illness shifted priorities for both. "William has a reputation for being hot-tempered at times, while Kate has often acted as the steadying influence. The health scare made William focus entirely on Kate's well-being, leading to a renewed closeness."

In November 2025, the couple, according to Hello! Magazine moved from Adelaide Cottage in Windsor to Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park. Royal watchers saw the move as a sign of a new beginning after a few tough years marked by the deaths of Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III's cancer diagnosis.

The affair rumors centered around Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley, a former friend of Middleton's. Hanbury has denied the allegations through legal representatives.

Middleton's absence from public view early in 2024 and an edited Mother's Day photograph fueled conspiracy theories about her health and marriage. Those claims ended after Middleton revealed her cancer diagnosis in a video message.

Friends of the couple say the experience has led to a reset in their relationship.

"Kate's illness forced a complete reset. All the speculation and long-running affair rumors suddenly felt meaningless when her survival was the priority," said one source. "Since then, William and Kate have returned to public duties cautiously, projecting unity born out of having come through something genuinely life-altering together."