Bradley Cooper is setting the record straight about rumors surrounding his appearance.

The 51-year-old actor addressed speculation about plastic surgery during a January 5 episode of the "SmartLess" podcast with hosts Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and Sean Hayes.

"I get people [coming] up to me the last couple weeks," Cooper said. "They're like, 'Oh, you look good!'"

The compliment comes amid chatter on social media, where some fans claimed the "Hangover" star looked noticeably different in recent appearances promoting his new film, "Is This Thing On?"

The rumors escalated in late 2025 when Cooper, who previously underwent a dramatic transformation for his 2023 biopic "Maestro," began making appearances with Arnett to promote the comedy-drama.

Social media users speculated about possible cosmetic work, with some even claiming recent photos "can't be him."

According to PageSix, Arnett addressed the speculation on the podcast, saying, "Everybody thinks that Bradley's had plastic surgery... What people don't know is that he hasn't."

Bateman chimed in to confirm, "That he hasn't." Cooper remained humble, noting the attention from fans, and Arnett added, "It made me mad because people say that all the time and it's a hilarious thing. Everybody thinks that they know. You know, you read that bulls— stuff."

Bradley Cooper's Romance Fuels Engagement Rumors

The actor has also been in the public eye for his personal life. Cooper shares an eight-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, with ex Irina Shayk and has been dating model Gigi Hadid since October 2023.

Recently, a source told the Daily Mail that Cooper has taken a significant step toward a proposal, asking Hadid's mother, Yolanda, for her daughter's hand in marriage.

Cooper's recent public appearances have been tied not only to social media speculation but also to his career.

In "Is This Thing On?," Cooper directs Arnett and Laura Dern in a story about a couple navigating middle age, divorce, and co-parenting. The film marks another addition to Cooper's extensive career as an actor and filmmaker, People reported.

Outside of the spotlight, the couple was seen attending a matinee of Broadway's "Waiting for Godot" in December 2025.

Photos from the outing captured Cooper and Hadid posing with stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, highlighting the actor's continued presence in both Hollywood and New York theater circles.