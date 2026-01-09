Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens, once inseparable Disney Channel stars, quietly ended their long friendship after years of being at the center of fans' attention.

Sources revealed that the bond the two forged during "High School Musical" ultimately unraveled as they grew into very different adults.

The fallout was exacerbated, insiders say, by Hudgens' breakup with actor Austin Butler, a friend of both women.

"Vanessa and Ashley were already drifting apart just due to becoming two different adults from the young girls they were when they became friends," a source told The U.S. Sun. "But their friendship officially ended when Austin [Butler] broke up with Vanessa."

Austin Butler's Breakup and Its Role

Butler, 34, first met Tisdale around 2009 on the set of "Aliens in the Attic." Their friendship reportedly remained close over the years, which led to tension when Hudgens and Butler split in early 2020.

According to Hollywood Life, they broke up due to "demanding, conflicting work schedules and the strain of long-distance."

The source further explained, "Ashley and Austin are best friends too and Vanessa felt Ashley was much more supportive of Austin than she was of her. She didn't feel supported during that breakup and felt Ashley focused on herself, her family, and her problems when Vanessa was in a time of need."

Their friendship ended eventually, and Hudgens didn't invite Tisdale to her 2023 wedding to MLB star Cole Tucker, whereas their HSM co-stars stars Lucas Grabeel and Monique Coleman were invited.

Disney Fame, Growing Apart, and New Priorities

After the worldwide hit of "High School Musical" in 2006, Tisdale and Hudgens kept their friendship going for over 10 years. They constantly took vacations together, attended events, and shared significant personal moments.

Hudgens was even a bridesmaid when Tisdale married musician Christopher French in 2014.

During her 2024 appearance at "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Tisdale was asked about her friendship with Hudgens.

"I haven't seen her for a very long time. Of course, she's working, I'm working. I have a daughter. So it's like, you know, she has a full-time job."

According to The Sun's source, "The friendship slowly ended because both women had very different lives."

"Eventually, it was healthier for them to no longer have a close friendship, so there was never a question of Ashley being invited to her wedding."