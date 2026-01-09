Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are navigating the challenges of a high-profile relationship while keeping separate homes in New York and Los Angeles.

Although the couple has been together for three years, they have yet to officially merge households, preferring a "modern living arrangement" that allows them to maintain personal space while sharing time between coasts.

Sources say Jenner has been personalizing Chalamet's Manhattan apartment with designer furniture, art, and decorative accents, effectively turning the space into a shared love nest. The volume of her belongings reportedly forced Chalamet to move some of his own items into storage.

"She isn't the most organized," one insider explained to The Sun.

"She is often forgetting what she already has there, so she's constantly ordering new things to his address."

Despite the logistics, the source added that the couple is intentional about making each other feel at home.

"Timothée feels at home when he's with her in L.A., and he goes out of his way to make her feel at home in New York," the source said.

Jenner, who has two children with rapper Travis Scott, reportedly has keys to Chalamet's New York apartment, and he has full access to her Los Angeles home.

Public Affection Signals Serious Commitment

Chalamet's recent public declarations of love have highlighted the seriousness of their relationship.

At the 2026 Critics Choice Awards, the Oscar-nominated actor thanked Jenner during his acceptance speech for his role in "Marty Supreme:" "Lastly, I'll just say, thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation. I couldn't do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Radar Online reports that insiders close to the couple believe these public gestures reflect a shift from a guarded romance to an openly committed partnership.

During the ceremony, Jenner was seen mouthing "I love you" to Chalamet, and the pair shared several kisses onstage.

"That wasn't PR; that was real love," a source said. Another observer added, "Even Kylie haters couldn't help but melt watching them."

Read more: Why Timothée Chalamet Used His Awards Moment To Put His Relationship With Kylie Jenner Front And Center

Balancing Challenges of Separate Homes

While their relationship appears strong publicly, Chalamet and Jenner have faced friction over living arrangements. The actor remains deeply attached to his New York routine, which includes spending time courtside at Knicks games and maintaining a social circle in the city. Jenner has reportedly encouraged him to move to Los Angeles full-time, but a source told The U.S. Sun that he is "not ready to give up his New York life."

The couple also encountered tension following a Vogue interview in October 2025, when Chalamet deflected questions about their relationship, stating he "didn't have anything to say."

According to a friend, Jenner was "raging, shocked and heartbroken at the same time," even as she sought to maintain a positive public image.

Hints of Engagement on the Horizon

Amid these challenges, engagement rumors have begun circulating. Radar Online reports that people close to the couple expect an engagement "very soon."

Insiders say the pair's recent public displays of affection indicate confidence in the future of their relationship. At the Critics Choice Awards, Jenner appeared "proud and glowing," according to one observer, signaling a mutual acknowledgment of their bond.