Jennifer Lopez is still living in the $68 million Bel-Air mansion she once shared with Ben Affleck, more than a year after the couple put the home up for sale.

Lopez recently posted three photos from inside the property's dressing room, wearing a beige robe coat and matching slacks. Behind her were racks of clothes, flowers, and a Louis Vuitton duffel bag, a rare look inside the massive 46,000-square-foot estate.

A source told the Daily Mail that Lopez is staying in the house because she still owns it and her new Hidden Hills property is undergoing renovations, making it difficult to move in.

Market Interest Remains Low

Lopez and Affleck bought the estate for $60.85 million in 2023, paying nearly $15 million below the original $75 million asking price. They first listed it for sale in July 2024, but there has been little buyer interest at the current $68 million price.

According to TMZ, Affleck wants to drop the price to move the property faster, but Lopez is holding firm. "Jennifer thinks they can get more money for the home, so she wants to keep the price as is," an insider told Us Weekly. "But the real estate market is not there and it's not selling."

Realtors familiar with the listing said the price might need to come down at least 15 percent to find a buyer. Insurance costs have also increased, with annual premiums estimated at around $500,000 after California wildfires earlier this year.

Affleck Wants a Clean Break

The Oscar winner is reportedly eager to finalize the sale and move on. "Ben wants to get rid of it because their divorce is over and he wants to cut all ties and have it be done," the insider said. "He just wants it over and to sell it. He wants to reduce the price."

TMZ previously reported that Lopez and Affleck accepted a $64 million offer from a New Jersey couple last year, but the buyers withdrew from escrow due to a death in the family.

The estate, known as the Wallingford estate, sits on five acres and features 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, a 12-car garage, and parking for 80 vehicles. The property also has an oversized infinity pool with a zero-edge design and a built-in hot tub.