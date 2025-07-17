On stage during her "Up All Night" tour, Jennifer Lopez made a lighthearted yet revealing comment about her previous marriages, hinting that she is closing the chapter on marriage after four divorces.

While performing in Madrid, Spain, Lopez addressed a fan's sign proposing marriage. "I think I'm done with that," she quipped in response, according to a fan-captured video. "I've tried that a few times."

The 55-year-old pop star and actress has had a well-documented history with marriage. Her first marriage was to actor Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998.

She was married to dancer Cris Judd in 2001, but they split in 2003.

She was married for a decade, from 2004 to 2014, to fellow musician Marc Anthony, with whom she shares twins.

Lopez was most recently wed to actor Ben Affleck in 2022, but the two finalized their divorce earlier this year after splitting.

Despite her vast experience with marriage, Lopez's comments suggest she may be seeking a new direction in her personal life, choosing to focus instead on her career and upcoming projects.

Lopez also performed in Barcelona, where she expressed feeling "better than ... ever" since her split from Affleck.

Lopez's candid comment has prompted some fans to reflect on her other relationships with stars, including her recent engagement to Alex Rodriguez, her relationship with Sean "Diddy" Combs, and her fling with Drake.

As Lopez finishes up her European tour, fans continue to obsess over her performances and personal revelations.