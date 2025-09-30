Angelina Jolie's uneasy relationship with her father, actor Jon Voight, has reignited following the actress' sharp criticism of former President Donald Trump's administration during a recent appearance at the San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain.

According to RadarOnline, Jolie, 50, promoting her latest film, spoke about her concerns as both an artist and an American. "I love my country, but I don't at this time recognize my country," she said. She warned against restrictions on free expression, calling them "dangerous".

Her comments came amid backlash over ABC's temporary suspension of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" after the comedian mocked Trump's handling of the assassination of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk. Jolie said limiting free speech set a dangerous precedent, aligning herself with dozens of Hollywood figures who later signed an open letter organized by the American Civil Liberties Union.

According to BBC, Voight, 86, a vocal Trump supporter who was appointed earlier this year as one of three "special ambassadors" to Hollywood, saw his daughter's remarks as a personal attack.

"Jon feels Angelina has launched all-out war on everything he stands for politically," a Hollywood insider told RadarOnline. "He thinks her comments weren't just about Trump – they were a direct challenge to him and his role in MAGA Hollywood."

Another source close to the family said Voight viewed Jolie's public stance as humiliating. "He told friends she is embarrassing him on the global stage by siding with what he calls 'radical liberals.' Their fragile relationship has been blown apart again."

The father-daughter relationship has long been strained. Jolie and Voight were estranged for years after their fallout in the early 2000s but reconciled publicly more than a decade later. Still, political and personal differences have continued to fuel tensions.

Jolie, a UN special envoy, has often spoken on humanitarian issues, including refugees, women's rights and international justice, positions that have clashed with Voight's conservative politics.

While the feud plays out privately, it reflects a broader cultural clash in Hollywood and beyond. Trump critics, such as actors Robert De Niro, Mark Ruffalo, and Meryl Streep, say that trying to silence comedians and artists is similar to tactics used by authoritarian regimes. Even some Republicans, including Sen. Ted Cruz, have cautioned against government involvement with the media.

For Jolie, the controversy highlights her belief that freedom of expression should stay at the forefront. For Voight, it is another painful reminder of the ideological gulf dividing him from his daughter.