The birth of Cosima Grosvenor, daughter of Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, and his wife, Olivia, has prompted renewed speculation that a private family ceremony could offer a rare opportunity for reconciliation between Prince William and Prince Harry.

According to RadarOnline, the Grosvenors, one of Britain's most prominent aristocratic families, welcomed Cosima in late July. Hugh Grosvenor, 33, is widely reported to be considering naming both William and Harry as joint godfathers — a gesture some royal observers and palace insiders say could provide a carefully staged setting for the brothers to appear together and possibly begin to repair their fractured relationship.

A longtime friend of both men, the duke has maintained ties with members of the royal family since childhood. He served as an usher at the duke's 2024 wedding; Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were absent from that event, while Prince William attended.

As per Cosmopolitan, Grosvenor is already a godfather to Prince George and to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, underscoring his close connections to both branches of the family.

"Naming them joint godfathers has come up more than once," one palace source said. "He thinks it could be a small step toward healing things."

Since Harry and Meghan's decision to step back from senior royal duties in 2020 and their subsequent move to the United States, public tensions between the brothers have endured. High-profile interviews, media projects and palace briefings have fuelled a rift that, while not wholly visible in private interactions, has dramatically altered public perceptions of the once-close siblings.

Experts in royal affairs said a christening could provide a controlled environment in which the two men might share time without the intense glare of a major state occasion.

Opponents of the idea caution that a shared godparent role would not erase deeper disagreements over family dynamics, privacy and the monarchy's future.

Royal aides said the decision on godparents is likely to be announced nearer to a christening, which sources say may take place this autumn at a private chapel on the Grosvenor family's Eaton Hall estate in Cheshire. Those close to the family stress that the event, if it happens, would be intimate and not intended for political theatre.

Both William and Harry reportedly sent messages of congratulations following the birth.