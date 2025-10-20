Kate Cassidy has been struggling deeply since the tragic death of her boyfriend, former One Direction member Liam Payne, in Argentina last year.

A close friend recently revealed that the influencer withdrew from nearly everyone in the months that followed.

"There were months where I literally didn't see her smile, and I was seeing her every day," Cassidy's friend told the Daily Mail.

"It was so concerning. She didn't even seem like herself. She canceled a lot of hangouts and just shut herself off from everyone."

Cassidy, 26, began dating Payne in 2022, and the two were often seen together at events and on social media.

According to her friend, Payne's sudden death at age 31 left her completely heartbroken, PageSix reported.

"There was a point where she was definitely not OK," the source added. "She's doing better now, but it took a long time. She's starting to go out with friends again and is slowly opening up to life."

Payne died on October 16, 2024, after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires.

Reports later revealed that drugs were found in his system, and several people, including hotel staffer Braian Nahuel Paiz, faced charges for allegedly supplying him with the substances.

Liam Payne's Death Left Kate Cassidy Devastated

Paiz also claimed to have spent an intimate night with Payne before his death, but Cassidy's friend said she refuses to let such rumors affect her.

"Kate doesn't pay any attention to them," the friend explained. "She knows what she and Liam had, and that it was very good. Whatever happened that day doesn't change how much she loved him."

Cassidy had left Argentina two days before Payne's passing. Witnesses said the "Night Changes" singer had begged her to stay longer and appeared "erratic" after she left.

Payne's death shocked fans worldwide, as he had been focusing on new music and recovery following health struggles earlier that year.

Shortly after his death, Cassidy shared a heartfelt message on Instagram:

"Nothing about the past few days has felt real. Liam, my angel, you are everything. I loved you unconditionally and completely. I will continue to love you for the rest of my life."

Over the past year, Cassidy has slowly started to heal. According to NYMorningStar, she recently marked what would have been Payne's 32nd birthday by baking a cake in his honor and later created AI images imagining them together again.

Her friend said these small gestures have helped her cope.

"She's moving forward now," the insider shared. "She knows it's what Liam would have wanted."