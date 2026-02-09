Nick Jonas is opening up about a painful chapter from his early career, revealing how a fallout with his family's church deeply shook his faith just as the Jonas Brothers were beginning to rise to fame.

In a recent appearance on the "Jay Shetty Podcast," Nick, 33, shared that his family felt "betrayed" by their longtime church during the early 2000s, a moment that forced him to question his beliefs while facing major personal and professional struggles.

At the time, his father, Kevin Jonas Sr., was the senior pastor at Wyckoff Assembly of God in New Jersey, where he had served for a decade.

"Our dad was at that church for 10 years," Nick said, explaining that the church had been a place of safety and community for their family, Yahoo reported.

That sense of security ended shortly after Nick, Kevin, and Joe formed the Jonas Brothers and signed a record deal in 2005.

Nick recalled that some church members pushed for his father's removal, leading to Kevin Sr. losing his job.

As a result, the family also lost their home, which the church owned. "We had to move out of our home because we were living in the church parsonage," Nick explained.

The family relocated to a small house in Little Falls, New Jersey, where landlords allowed them to rent for very little during the transition.

Nick Jonas Reveals Debt and Health Scare

At the same time, the brothers were working nonstop to promote their music, often playing short school assemblies early in the morning.

During this period, Nick began experiencing serious health problems and was later diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. He said he initially mistook the symptoms for normal growth changes.

Money troubles added more stress. After releasing their debut album, It's About Time, in 2006, Columbia Records dropped the band due to low sales.

"We were hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt," Nick said, noting that his family had limited income from ministry work.

According to FoxNews, all of these challenges hit at once, leaving Nick questioning his faith. "It all kind of collided at the same time," he said.

He described the shift from church support to feeling abandoned as a moment that forced him to redefine his relationship with God.

Things began to change in 2007 when the Jonas Brothers signed with Hollywood Records and gained exposure through Disney.

While he struggled with organized religion, he never lost his belief. "My relationship with my God is totally intact," he said, adding that questioning faith helped him grow.