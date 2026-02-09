Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian have reportedly taken a decade-long friendship to a romantic level, according to sources who spoke to the outlet. The Formula 1 driver and reality TV star were spotted together last month at a Cotswolds resort and during Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California.

A source familiar with the pair told RadarOnline that their private retreat, which included a quiet dinner and a couple's massage, appeared "very romantic."

The insider added, "They acted like two people with a long history—subtle glances, quiet gestures, the kind of comfort that doesn't come from something new. You could tell there's been chemistry simmering between them for years, but they've only just let it step out of friendship into something more private."

The alleged couple first met in 2014 at the GQ Men of the Year Awards, when Kardashian was married to Kanye West and Hamilton was dating singer Nicole Scherzinger. Over the years, Hamilton became a familiar figure within the Kardashian-Jenner circle, attending holidays and events alongside Kris and Kendall Jenner.

A friend of the family told RadarOnline, "Lewis was part of the Kardashians' circle long before anything romantic sparked. He's always shown genuine warmth and good manners – never trying too hard, just quietly fitting in. Everyone could see the connection he and Kim shared, the easy laughter and mutual respect. It almost feels inevitable that, after all these years, they'd finally find the right moment to explore it."

Insiders described their relationship as built on a long-standing, deeply familiar bond. Hamilton has previously discussed qualities he seeks in a partner, saying, "Someone who's fun, someone who's as outgoing as I am. She's got to be willing to be spontaneous, and someone brought up with good values."

A Kardashian family source told RadarOnline, "Kim and Lewis have always connected over how hard they've both worked to build their own worlds. Kim really respects his focus and the way he's stayed grounded despite global fame, and he's quietly impressed by her determination to keep pushing boundaries in her businesses. There's a sense of mutual understanding there – two people who know what it takes to live under that kind of spotlight and still stay true to themselves."

Hamilton and Kardashian were last seen together at the Super Bowl and at a private Cotswolds hotel, where the pair reportedly maintained strict discretion during their stay.

In separate news, Kim Kardashian has confirmed she will launch a new fragrance under her $5 billion SKIMS brand, calling it "my next baby," and will integrate all beauty and skincare products into the upcoming SKIMS Beauty line, according to Daily Mail.

The 45-year-old told Complex magazine she is excited for the venture, which follows previous efforts with KKW Beauty and SKKN By Kim, now reacquired and relaunched under SKIMS.

In a statement, Kardashian said, "Expanding into beauty isn't just about growing SKIMS—it's about building on the strength of the brand and bringing our approach to a whole new category... We're bringing the same level of innovation, inclusivity and quality that people expect from SKIMS into products that will truly make a difference."