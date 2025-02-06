In her first interview since the tragic death of her boyfriend, Liam Payne, Kate Cassidy revealed the emotional reason she left Argentina just days before the singer's fatal fall.

The One Direction star passed away in October 2024 after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. Cassidy, 25, shared her grief and disbelief, saying it still doesn't feel "fully real" that Payne is gone.

"I think about Liam every second of every day," she told The Sun.

She described their time together as something she cherished, calling Payne "the most humble, charming, normal person" she had ever met.

The couple had traveled to Argentina for a vacation, but Cassidy made the decision to cut the trip short to return to Florida and care for their dog, Nala.

"We had our dog and obviously I never, ever thought this event would occur," she said.

Although Payne reportedly begged her to stay, Cassidy explained that it was not uncommon for them to travel separately, and she felt it was her responsibility to return home.

"Love is so optimistic, and you just hope that everything will work out at the end. Obviously if I knew, if I could see into the future, I would never have left Argentina," she said.

Kate Cassidy Struggles to Cope with the Loss of Liam Payne

Cassidy was devastated by the news of Payne's passing, which she initially learned from one of his friends.

"That moment, it's like blank; it's blacked out in my head," Cassidy recalled.

She thought it might be a rumor, but a deep sense of unease followed.

"Why would somebody make this up? Is this true?" she said.

Payne's cause of death was later revealed to be from multiple traumas, including injuries from the fall. A toxicology report indicated the presence of various drugs, including methamphetamine and cocaine, in his system, US Magazine said.

Despite the profound heartbreak she experienced, Cassidy shared that she did her best to navigate the overwhelming loss. At 25, she acknowledged that dealing with such an event was challenging, especially as she felt unprepared for the emotional weight.

Cassidy expressed her deep love for Payne, emphasizing that it remained steadfast through everything. As she continues to grieve, Cassidy holds tight to the cherished memories they created together.

She described him as her soulmate, and although the pain of the loss is still fresh, she remembers their relationship with deep affection, knowing it is a bond she will always carry with her.