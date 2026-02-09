Erika Kirk did not appear at Turning Point USA's controversial All-American Halftime Show during the 2026 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 8, even though the event included a public tribute to her late husband, TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk.

Her absence stood out, as the concert was one of the organization's most high-profile events since his death.

The halftime show was organized as an alternative to the official Super Bowl performance and featured musicians Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett.

While Erika, 37, did not take the stage or appear on-site, TPUSA honored Charlie with a tribute segment during the broadcast. Charlie was shot and killed in September 2025 at the age of 31.

During the tribute, a slideshow of family photos showed Charlie with Erika and their children.

According to US Magazine, a voiceover played clips of Charlie speaking about his values and goals. "I want to honor God in all that I do," he said.

"I want to be a great husband, a great father, I want to serve this country. I want to try to continue to lead this movement."

The segment ended with another message from Charlie about choosing "the deep, the difficult, but the right path," followed by a title card reading, "In loving memory of our founder and CEO, Charlie Kirk," and a Bible quote.

Did anyone watch the TPUSA halftime show tonight! A fitting tribute to Charlie Kirk!! 🇺🇸🇺🇲🇺🇸🇺🇲🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/vp9z6IZF1z — Hammbone Extraordinaire! 🐘🐘🐘🎸 (@garryhamm1) February 9, 2026

Erika Kirk Says TPUSA Show Honored Husband's Legacy

The TPUSA halftime show aired before NBC's Super Bowl broadcast went to commercial. Hours before the event, the organization announced a last-minute change in streaming plans.

"Due to licensing restrictions, we are unable to stream The All-American Halftime Show on X," TPUSA said in a post, directing viewers to YouTube instead.

TPUSA first announced the alternative halftime show in October 2025 after the NFL revealed that Bad Bunny would headline the official Super Bowl halftime performance. At the time, the group said the concert would focus on "faith, family and freedom."

Although Erika did not attend the show, she had previously spoken about its meaning. In a Fox News interview published earlier this month, she said the event was meant to honor Charlie's legacy.

"It's powerful because what Charlie always loved and knew is that he wanted to be in the forefront of the culture war," she said, NikiSwift reported. "He would be fist-pumping at this. He would be so stoked."

She added that the goal was to offer families another option during halftime, saying the show was meant for people of all ages and focused on pro-America values.