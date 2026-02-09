Thomas Williams, the father of longtime TV host Wendy Williams, has died at the age of 94.

His death comes at a difficult time for the Williams family as Wendy continues to fight a court-ordered guardianship that limits her freedom and personal decisions.

The news was shared on Sunday, Feb. 8, by journalist Alex Finnie, Wendy's niece and Thomas' granddaughter.

In an emotional Instagram tribute, Finnie posted a video montage of family photos set to Stevie Wonder's song "As."

She opened her caption with the lyric, "I'll be loving you always," before confirming her grandfather's passing, DailyMail reported.

"It is with an extremely heavy heart that I share — after 94 years of extraordinary love, strength, brilliance, and wisdom, my grandfather Thomas D. Williams has passed," Finnie wrote.

She added that she believes he is now reunited with his late wife, Shirley Williams, who died in 2020 at age 85.

Wendy Williams’ dad, Thomas, has sadly passed away at 94, a week before his 95th birthday 🕊💔🙏🏽



He was one of the first Black people to become a school principal in New Jersey in 1969. pic.twitter.com/OloNX4qQVn — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) February 8, 2026

Read more: Wendy Williams Worried Her Guardian Is Retaliating by Cutting Off Access to Friends and Bodyguard

Wendy Williams Continues Guardianship Fight

Wendy confirmed her mother's passing on "The Wendy Williams Show" at the time, saying she died "beautifully and peacefully" while surrounded by love.

Finnie remembered Thomas as a deeply respected man who made a lasting impact on those around him.

According to People, she described him as "an author, educator and keeper of historical facts," adding that he gave his time and care to both his family and the wider community.

"Papa poured into both family and community," she wrote. "I miss him tremendously."

Wendy Williams, 61, was last seen publicly with her father in Miami in February 2025, when the family gathered to celebrate his 94th birthday.

That visit was especially meaningful, as Wendy had earlier expressed fear that she might not be allowed to see him due to her guardianship.

"My dad is going to be 94 next month. I don't know if I'm able to fly to Miami to say happy birthday to my dad," Wendy said during a tearful January 2025 interview on "The Breakfast Club." She claimed her legal guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, might not approve the trip.

Wendy has repeatedly denied claims that she is cognitively impaired and continues to seek an end to the guardianship, which was put in place in 2022.