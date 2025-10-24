Derek Hough is setting the record straight after Ryan Seacrest shared a story that didn't quite match his memory.

The "Dancing With the Stars" judge publicly called out the "Wheel of Fortune" host over what he says is a completely false claim about his behavior during a celebrity taping of the show.

Seacrest, who took over hosting duties from Pat Sajak earlier this year, recently told USA Today that Hough had been "jumping on the center of the wheel" during a commercial break on "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune."

According to ENews, he claimed that fellow "DWTS" judge Bruno Tonioli was spinning the wheel while Hough stood on it, saying producers quickly asked him to stop.

"We did say, 'Please don't do that. That would break it, and there's only one of those wheels,'" Seacrest recalled. "If that breaks, we have a real problem."

But according to Hough, none of that ever happened.

The professional dancer and choreographer took to his Instagram Story on October 21 to respond directly to the story, posting a screenshot of Seacrest's comments with a clear message: "This is 1000% NOT true. I would never disrespect a set like that."

Adding a lighthearted touch, Hough joked that while it "would've been awesome to be spun around it like a cake ornament," it simply never occurred.

Derek Hough Denies Wheel of Fortune Incident

The supposed incident was said to have taken place earlier this year during a celebrity episode featuring Hough, Bruno Tonioli, and Jenna Johnson.

While Seacrest suggested the dancers' playful energy made for fun television, Hough's denial suggests the story might have spun a little out of control.

Seacrest and Hough have a long history, which may explain the attention the story has received.

Seacrest famously dated Hough's sister, Julianne Hough, from 2010 to 2013, US Magazine reported. Despite their past connection, the two men seem to have very different recollections of what happened on set.

In his interview, Seacrest said knowing contestants personally often helps him bring out a more relaxed side of the show. "You can kind of tease them more than somebody you don't know," he noted.

Meanwhile, Hough's calm but firm denial quickly gained traction among fans who appreciated his professionalism. His response underscored his reputation for respectfulness—both on stage and on camera.

As for Seacrest, he continues to settle into his new role as host of "Wheel of Fortune," with longtime co-host Vanna White recently praising his performance. "He's been perfect," White said. "He did his homework before he started, and it's paid off."