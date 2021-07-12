"Dancing with the Stars" season 30 is already in the works and while there is still no definite list of the contestants just yet, Derek Hough just voiced out what countless fans are thinking - that Charlie D'Amelio would be an awesome addition to it. Since he's one of the judges, fans can only hope that his opinion would certainly lead to reality.

It has been confirmed that Derek Hough will be returning as a judge on the newest season of "Dancing with the Stars," which got fans of the show all excited.

Speaking with Hollywood Life in a podcast interview about this landmark season, Hough revealed who among TikTok stars and influencers he would love to see take on the ballroom floor and moves.

"I think it'd be really cool to see one of the D'Amelio sisters on there," he shared. "Charli's a really talented dancer and she's obviously crushing it in the content, TikTok world. I think she would be really good. I think she'd be awesome!," he explained, almost gushing.

ALSO READ: Chris Eubank Devastated: Boxer's Son Dead After Becoming a New Father Only a Month Ago

Hough then revealed he is lucky enough to have met the famous sisters in the flesh in the past. He described them as very sweet girls.

According to him, the the two attended his tour with their parents. "They were obviously super sweet! When I met their mom and dad, they're were like, Oh, we've seen you live, we were in the front row! And it was awesome... and to see them just explode, it's super cool," he explained.

Hough then said that fans' annoyance when some people who have joined the show are merely popular or already have some dance background, is quite misplaced.

He said that these factors are not really an advantage to the contestant, because everyone will benefit from proper training.

"If you want to be a high quality dancer, nothing will ever replace training. Nothing will ever replace being in the studio, working hours and hours and learning," the six-time Mirror Ball winner explained. "Having mentors and going through process- you will always need that to reach a certain level of quality. That doesn't mean popularity, you might be super popular... But nothing will ever replace proper training," he added.

Meanwhile, Tyra Banks was announced as the host once more of the newest season of DWTS. Apart from Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli will be the other judges.

Recently, Banks has dropped some potential twists that fans can watch out for. In an interview with Extra, Tyra stated that some "twists and turns" will be added to the show this season. What these are have not yet been revealed. One clue however is that it will hopefully "bring the youth to watching that show even more with their families," Banks shared. As an executive producer, Banks naturally has a lot of power to make changes.

ALSO READ: Ben Affleck 'Rescues' Jennifer Lopez's Teenager Daughter from Chaotic Situation