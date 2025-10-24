A posthumous memoir published this week includes a disturbing passage in which Prince Andrew allegedly made a lewd remark about his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, while being introduced to Virginia Roberts Giuffre, a woman who has said she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein, the book's author and publishers say.

In the excerpt, Giuffre recounts a November 2001 meeting at Epstein's home in which Ghislaine Maxwell introduced her to the then–Duke of York. According to the memoir as per Guardian, Maxwell challenged Andrew to guess the woman's age.

The duke "guessed correctly: 17," the memoir states, adding that Andrew followed the guess with the comment, "My daughters are just a little younger than you," referring to Beatrice and Eugenie, as per Perez Hilton, who were 12 and 11 at the time.

The memoir quotes Maxwell as responding with a quick, jocular retort: "I guess we will have to trade her in soon." The passage, released alongside promotional material for the memoir, has prompted fresh outrage and renewed calls from critics and survivors for a full accounting of the Epstein network and for public institutions to reexamine ties to its circle.

Representatives for Prince Andrew did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the memoir passage. In a 2019 televised interview and subsequent statements, Andrew has denied wrongdoing in relation to allegations by Giuffre and others. He has not been criminally charged in the United Kingdom in connection with Epstein's crimes.

According to BBC, Giuffre has long asserted she was trafficked to high-profile men by Epstein and his associates when she was underage. In 2019 she reached an out-of-court settlement with Andrew in a civil suit filed in the United States; the settlement included a donation to a charity but did not constitute an admission of liability. Maxwell was convicted in 2021 in the United States on charges connected to Epstein's trafficking operation and sentenced to prison.

Legal scholars and victim advocates said the newly publicized anecdote, if accurate, would deepen concerns about the culture and attitudes among people inside Epstein's orbit.

Royal commentators said the passage intensifies longstanding scrutiny over Andrew's judgment and associations. The duke, a younger son of Queen Elizabeth II, stepped back from public duties in 2019 following fallout from his ties to Epstein. He has since been photographed infrequently and has retreated from many public roles.

A spokesperson for the palace said in 2019 that the prince has been trying to cooperate with the relevant law enforcement authorities in relation to Epstein. The palace has not issued an updated response specifically addressing the memoir excerpt.

The memoir has sparked new discussions in Britain and beyond about how institutions, friends, and acquaintances of Epstein might have aided his crimes. Critics are urging renewed efforts to find others who may have helped with trafficking and to make sure survivors get justice and support.

Beatrice and Eugenie, who have largely avoided commenting publicly on allegations surrounding their father, did not respond to requests for comment through their representatives. The royal sisters have pursued independent lives and public duties in recent years, rarely discussing family controversies in public.

The publication arrives as lawmakers, campaigners and survivors continue to press for transparency about Epstein's operations and for authorities to investigate allegations of trafficking, abuse and complicity wherever they may be found.