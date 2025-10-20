Authorities are reviewing serious allegations against Prince Andrew after leaked emails suggest he may have asked a police officer to look into Virginia Giuffre's personal records over a decade ago.

According to reports from the DailyMail, the Duke of York allegedly gave Giuffre's US Social Security number and birth date to one of his police protection officers in 2011.

He reportedly made the request in hopes of finding information about a possible criminal record.

The emails were sent shortly before the release of the now-infamous photo showing Prince Andrew with his arm around Giuffre, who was 17 at the time.

Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's former partner, is seen standing in the background of the picture.

According to PageSix, Giuffre's family called the alleged request "an attempt to discredit and defame survivors." In a statement, they said, "The truth will surface and there will be no shadows in which they can hide."

Prince Andrew reportedly used the met police to dig up dirt on a sex trafficking victim.



I told @DailyMail that his actions are utterly despicable, using his power and connections to smear Virginia Giuffre. I call for an investigation into his action.https://t.co/vAvb9glGrc — Dr Charlotte Proudman (@DrProudman) October 19, 2025

Police Investigate Prince Andrew Email Scandal

It's not clear whether the officer acted on the request. The Metropolitan Police confirmed they are "actively looking into the claims."

UK Energy Secretary Ed Miliband also weighed in, calling the situation "deeply concerning." He added, "This is absolutely not the way that close protection officers should be used."

Virginia Giuffre accused Andrew of sexual assault in 2021. She claimed Epstein trafficked her and that Andrew had sex with her on multiple occasions when she was still a minor.

The case was settled out of court in 2022 for an estimated $12 million. While Andrew denied the accusations, Queen Elizabeth removed his military honors and royal duties as a result.

Giuffre died by suicide in April 2025 at the age of 41. Her family said she was still fighting for justice and preparing to release her memoir, "Nobody's Girl," which comes out on October 21, People reported.

The leaked emails also emerged around the same time Andrew gave up his royal titles entirely.

In a statement released last week, he said, "I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first," and noted that the decision followed conversations with King Charles III.