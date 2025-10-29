Princess Diana's younger brother, Charles Spencer, delivered a terse and biting three-word description of King Charles in a new interview that has reignited attention on long-simmering tensions within the royal family.

In a wide-ranging conversation on the Rosebud podcast with host Gyles Brandreth, the 9th Earl Spencer discussed his role at his sister's funeral in 1997 and reflected on family dynamics in the years since Diana's death.

During the interview, as per The Mirror, Spencer referred to the then-Prince Charles as "the other parent," a phrase listeners seized on for its coolly dismissive tone.

Spencer, 61, said he initially intended to write and deliver a conventional eulogy for Diana but ultimately set that plan aside. He realized that it was "ridiculous and not who she was," he told Brandreth, explaining that he changed course and instead spoke "to her" in a way he felt better represented her voice and spirit.

"I flew back from Cape Town overnight. I was in bits," Spencer recounted of his return after learning of his sister's death. He described being supported by airline staff and by his family as he prepared to act as what he called Diana's guardian in the immediate aftermath, a role he said carried emotional weight even though "the other parent being alive meant nothing" to his sense of responsibility.

Social media users and commentators reacted quickly to Spencer's characterization of King Charles, with many praising his bluntness. One listener wrote that Spencer's shade is unmatched, while another said the phrase brought a laugh. The remark has drawn further scrutiny to the relationship between the Spencer family and the royal household, which has been at times close and at times private.

Spencer also spoke about the pressure of performing at the funeral and his decision to abandon the traditional eulogy structure. "I had a big thick address book and I thought I want to find someone who is going to make the speech for her," he said. "I got to 'Z' and I hadn't found anyone."

According to Express UK, after consulting with his mother and sisters, he agreed to speak.

The Earl's comments come amid ongoing public fascination with the royal family's private grievances and alliances. Spencer has long been a vocal and sometimes controversial defender of his sister's memory. His 1997 funeral address — which included sharp criticisms of the royal establishment — remains one of the most remembered moments in modern British public life.

A spokesman for Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Spencer's latest remarks.