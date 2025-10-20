Princess Diana's union with then-Prince Charles was one of the most controversial chapters in royal history, yet new stories announce that her emotional response to his public statements once left Buckingham Palace "horrified."

According to The Mirror the late Princess of Wales was left distraught by Charles' words in Jonathan Dimbleby's 1994 biography Prince of Wales: A Biography. In the book, the now-King asserted he never loved Diana and wed her only because his father, Prince Philip, urged him to do so.

The writer reported that Prince Philip felt Diana's image could be "compromised" by her trips to Balmoral and instructed his son to break it off or get engaged. In reaction, Dimbleby added, "The prince interpreted his father's attitude as an ultimatum."

Seven days following excerpts of the biography appearing in the press, a Palace source allegedly spoke to the now-closed News of the World with Diana's approval. According to the source who spoke with The Mirror, Diana was "deeply upset" at Charles' allegations and wished to demonstrate the extent of his love while they were married.

Pursuant to ex-editor Piers Morgan, Diana contacted him regarding a collection of intimate photos of their second honeymoon in the Bahamas. Launching his comments, Morgan stated in his memoir Insider: "The snaps, she believed, were not published at the time because they were deemed too intrusive, but she would have no argument if we wanted to run them now."

Morgan remembered Diana's explanation in her own words: "Because they prove he loved me."

He went on, "It's extraordinary she would do this, but also an indication of how hurt she's been by this particular revelation."

The photos allegedly featured Diana and Charles laughing, hugging, and having fun on vacation when she was pregnant with Prince William. They were subsequently published under the title "THE LIAR KING."

Years on, royal expert Ingrid Seward revealed that Queen Elizabeth II was incensed when the photos were published. The monarch's response, Seward explained, was: "The Queen was very annoyed and horrified about this."

The late Queen, even called in the editors of the newspapers to urge them not to re-publish the photos, fearing the harm that they might cause to the public image of the already beleaguered royal family.

According to Reader's Digest, Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana shared a complex, evolving relationship that reflected both personal differences and the changing pressures on the British monarchy, historians and royal experts say.

Diana's ability to connect with people made her an asset to the institution, officials and biographers say — at least until she began to draw public attention that complicated the traditional operations of the royal family.

Tensions increased as Diana's marriage to Charles deteriorated. Diana publicly described the royal household as unsympathetic and isolated; at times, she said she had sought help from the Queen and felt she received none.

In taped comments later made public, Diana recounted going "to the top lady" for advice and being told, according to her account, "I don't know what you should do." Royal sources and historians note that Elizabeth's reserved, duty-focused approach — and the monarchy's emphasis on discretion — meant the sovereign's responses were often constrained.