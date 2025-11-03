Meghan Markle is reportedly setting her sights on becoming a billionaire, as she continues to grow her lifestyle brand, "As Ever," and forge close links with influential figures in fashion and business.

According to a report by DailyMail, royal commentator Emily Andrews reveals on Channel 5's new documentary, "The Meghan Effect: How She Shook Up the Royal Family," the ambitions of the Duchess of Sussex stretch far beyond present endeavors.

"I've been told by those close to Meghan that she wants to become a billionaire," Andrews said.

She added, "To become a billionaire, she has to build her brand to be as big and successful as it possibly can. Jam is just the beginning."

Meghan, with a joint net worth estimated at £60 million with Prince Harry, has reportedly been focused, on expanding her brand portfolio following the couple's reduced Netflix contract and short-lived Spotify deal.

She was recently photographed attending a dinner in Los Angeles hosted by British entrepreneur Emma Grede, who is the mastermind behind Kim Kardashian's Skims and Khloé Kardashian's Good American brands. This fueled speculation that Meghan could be planning a similar "mega brand."

Public relations strategist Chad Teixeira talked about the potential collaboration and told DailyMail, "Meghan Markle's appearance at Emma Grede's Los Angeles dinner series is far too strategic to be a coincidence. The visuals are polished, professional, and designed to frame Meghan and Emma as equals within the same creative space."

Teixeira further explained, "That kind of staging doesn't happen by accident—it's a soft-launch strategy we often see in PR when something bigger is on the horizon."

Andrews also said that Meghan could expand into hospitality, adding, "I can see her moving into hospitality more generally, and if she manages to do that, I can absolutely see her becoming a billionaire."

The Mail on Sunday also claimed there are hints of a future beauty line as Meghan has shared Instagram clips applying lipstick with brand labels obscured. A source said, "That's a tell-tale sign Meghan has something in the pipeline."

Launching her "As Ever" brand's Christmas range featuring luxury candles and wine, Meghan appears to make real strides to cement her position as a global businesswoman. And either through fashion, beauty, or even hospitality, according to experts, such strategic networking suggests very well that the Duchess's billionaire ambitions might be well underway.