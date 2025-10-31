A British celebrity chef has accused Meghan Markle of cashing in on her royal ties to promote her luxury lifestyle line, As Ever, calling the Duchess of Sussex's business "elitist" and "out of touch."

Jameson Stocks, a chef who has cooked for King Charles III and represents the monarch's King's Trust charity, told the Daily Express that Markle's brand "uses the royals as a marketing tool" while pushing products such as premium jams, honey, and wine at prices beyond the reach of most consumers.

"Royal family or not, I don't think any family would appreciate someone making money off the back of the family name," Stocks said.

Markle, 44, launched As Ever earlier this year, marketing it as a lifestyle brand focused on "everyday elegance."

Her latest holiday collection includes $62 jars of honey, $63 candles, and a $42 set of fruit spreads. Stocks, however, argued the prices cater to wealthy buyers in California's Napa Valley rather than the average shopper.

'Exploiting Everyday People'

Stocks, who has his own affordable food range in the U.K., said Markle's brand contradicts her public image of accessibility and empathy. He accused the former "Suits" actor of "exploiting everyday people" while building a luxury business designed for the elite.

"She's built a brand for the minority who can actually afford it," he said, adding that his approach differs because he tries "to make products accessible to the majority."

Stocks also claimed the late Queen Elizabeth II would have disapproved of Markle's approach. "I think the Queen would feel she is exploiting the everyday people and using the royals as a marketing tool to sell jam," he said.

After the duo decided to take a break from their royal duties in 2020, Markle and Harry moved to California. Since their move, the couple has been busy with various media and business projects.

Despite the fact that they are no longer senior royals, Markle is still carrying on with her promotional activities under the Sussex title of Duchess, a step critics claim is a way for her to brand herself, which is still connected to the royal family she has quit.

Luxury Over Authenticity

Stocks has previously criticized Markle's Netflix series "With Love, Meghan," calling it "staged and fake."

He reiterated his belief that Markle's ventures focus more on image than authenticity, accusing her of turning "anything into a luxury wellness product."

"From overpriced tea to honey — next, she'll be selling Californian air in a jar," he said.

The Duchess's As Ever brand, produced in partnership with Netflix, is reportedly moving forward with a holiday special but has no confirmed plans for a third season of her show following a downgrade to her streaming deal earlier this year.