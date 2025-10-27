Meghan Markle is moving forward with plans to build a beauty and lifestyle empire modeled after Victoria Beckham's success, as she and Prince Harry reportedly live increasingly separate professional lives.

Her Netflix lifestyle show "With Love, Meghan" may have struggled to gain traction, but sources say she is far from discouraged. The Duchess is reportedly focused on launching her own beauty line under her As Ever brand, with an emphasis on cosmetics, skincare, and fragrance.

"Meghan has always been strategic when it comes to brand building," PR expert Dermot McNamara told OK magazine via The Mirror.

"Launching a beauty line would be a natural next step. In many ways, she's channelling the blueprint of women like Victoria Beckham and the Kardashians, who've turned their personal image into global empires."

A New Focus on Fashion and Beauty

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Duchess's line extension was getting more talk after she was photographed with SKIMS co-founder Emma Grede at a women's business summit in Los Angeles. It is said that the attendees were enjoying Meghan's As Ever Sauvignon Blanc, which shows her intention to combine lifestyle, fashion, and beauty into one ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌brand.

Recently, Meghan posted clips of herself applying lipstick, keeping the product name hidden. McNamara said this strategy helps her appear "relatable, hands-on, and creative," adding that it positions her as a "self-made entrepreneur rather than a royal adjunct."

Trademark filings show As Ever has been preparing to market skincare and cosmetics since last year.

PR consultant Lynn Carratt noted that Meghan has been observing how Beckham successfully transformed her pop-star fame into a high-end fashion and beauty brand.

"Meghan has worn Victoria's clothes before," Carratt said. "She's seen how that brand grew, and she wants to see if there's an appetite for her own beauty products."

Carratt also mentioned Kylie Jenner as another figure Meghan may be studying. "We've seen how well Kylie Jenner's done with her make-up range, becoming a billionaire," she said. "I think Meghan is looking at these people and thinking, 'I can do that.'"

#Sydney #Melbourne #Australia ⚡️💄Meghan Markle plans to build a beauty empire like Victoria Beckham "The Glamorous Nineties" transports readers into an unforgettable era of opulence, ambition & upheaval in a world glittering with promise! #Booktopia https://t.co/8K4FDlXVUT pic.twitter.com/0MckViTTtC — Gregory, Kopp Company (@kopp_co) October 27, 2025

Separate Paths for Meghan and Harry

While Meghan builds her beauty brand, Radar Online reports that she and Prince Harry are pursuing "separate lives" professionally.

Her solo trip to Paris Fashion Week sparked speculation about their relationship, though insiders downplayed the rumors. "They're not on the same page with anything right now," one source told the outlet, "but they both prefer that she's doing her lifestyle thing on her own without him."

Harry, meanwhile, is said to be focusing on charitable work and rebuilding his reputation. A source told the outlet that he is "desperate to rebuild his reputation and focus on his charity work," adding that Meghan's success "is only going to help with that."

The Duke has also reportedly discussed spending more time in the United Kingdom and even considered "returning for good."

Rebuilding Her Brand, Alone If Necessary

While her husband turns toward philanthropy and possible reconciliation with his family, Meghan is pushing ahead independently. "She's prepared to go it alone and will stop at nothing to make a success of As Ever," one insider told OK! Magazine.

The Duchess has appeared at major industry events, including Paris Fashion Week, the Project Healthy Minds gala in New York, and the Fortune summit in Washington.

According to Carratt, Meghan's growing presence in the fashion and beauty world is no coincidence. "She's mixing in those circles and building contacts," she said.

"We'll see her more and more at Fashion Weeks going forward."

Though critics have called her past ventures inconsistent, her supporters believe beauty could be the breakthrough she has been working toward.

"She's determined to make a success of her brand and she has enough confidence to believe she can do it," said one source.

"She doesn't need a royal seal of approval in the U.S., and she's determined to succeed."