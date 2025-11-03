After private listening sessions for LUX, Rosalía's new album, the chorus of the song "La Perla" was leaked. The song features lyrics reminiscent of the late Mexican artist Paquita la del Barrio, leading fans of the Spanish singer-songwriter to believe it's a diss track aimed at her ex-fiancé, Rauw Alejandro. However, fans of the Puerto Rican artist are convinced that it's about any of the men that came after him.

Now, after listening to LUX in its entirety, we can confirm that there is indeed a song clearly directed at Rauw, but it's not that one.

The song is powerful. No doubt about it, and Rosalía doesn't sing it alone. It's her surprising collaboration with the American band Yharitza y Su Esencia. I had the chance to hear it last week at a special album listening session, and it was one of the tracks that really stuck with me. Catchy, aggressive, and direct, "La Perla" offers a violent response to the person who broke her heart.

"The national disappointment

"An emotional terrorist"

These are some of the standout lines in the song, which is the seventh track on LUX, out of a total of 18 songs. It's also the second track in the second movement. The album is divided into four parts. As Rosalía explained to the French media outlet France Inter , "the album is divided into four movements: the first speaks of purity and its loss; the second, of the relationship with the world; the third, of grace and friendship with God; and the last, of farewells and return."

La Perla lyrics 👇 pic.twitter.com/McDDZZjmZj — ROSALÍA archive (@rosaliaxarchive) November 2, 2025

Following the leak, Rosalía's fans immediately took to social media, assuming the song was directed at Rauw Alejandro, who was the Spanish artist's partner for almost three years. In January 2023, they announced their engagement after a proposal during the New Year's holidays in Puerto Rico. By July of that same year, despite already having a house on the Island of Enchantment and even a wedding dress, the couple announced their breakup.

Although Rosalía has stated that she is in her celibate phase by choice, this phase doesn't seem to have begun with the end of her engagement. Shortly afterward, the Spanish singer-songwriter was seen several times, over several months, with American actor Jeremy Allen White. In fact, he wore a rose pin on his lapel at the 2025 Emmy Awards, the same pin Rauw Alejandro wore on the red carpet at the 2022 Latin Grammys, where he walked with Rosalía.

Rosalía y Jeremy Allen White de senderismo por Los Ángeles recientemente. pic.twitter.com/B3x0NuzrBN — MOTOMAMI TOUR (@MOTOMAMlTOUR) January 19, 2024

Después de los Critics Choice Awards 2024, los fanáticos han empezado a hacer viral una teoría de que Jeremy Allen White le rindió tributo a Rosalía, con quien sale actualmente, a través de un accesorio que utilizó en el evento🙈.

En esta oportunidad, el actor llevó un… pic.twitter.com/ZAaWr9aNdw — Reportero Rosa (@ReporteroRosa) January 19, 2024

However, in September 2024, the star of the Bruce Springsteen biopic was photographed kissing his co-star from The Bear , Molly Gordon , while Rosalía was celebrating her birthday in Paris. In other words, they never officially announced a breakup, although their representatives claimed it was due to a "lack of communication." Ultimately, the truth remains a mystery, so why rule out the possibility that the "playboy" with a bra collection is him?

Moreover, after Allen White, Rosalía was seen kissing and visiting several cities around the world, starting with Berlin and Barcelona, with the German actor and singer Emilio Sakraya .

Rosalía's fans immediately gravitated towards Rauw, partly because he was her last official relationship and partly because someone claimed he was born in the famous La Perla neighborhood of San Juan, Puerto Rico. However, while Wikipedia and other websites state he was indeed born in San Juan, nowhere does it say he was born in La Perla. Furthermore, he has always described himself as "just a kid from Carolina, Puerto Rico."

In other words, it's not that obvious.

Now, the lyrics of FOCU 'RANNI leave no room for doubt.