Retired NASCAR star Greg Biffle, his wife, and his two children were among the people killed Thursday morning when their private jet crashed while attempting to land at a regional airport in North Carolina.

The tragedy occurred around 10:15 a.m. at Statesville Regional Airport, approximately 45 miles north of Charlotte. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the aircraft, a Cessna C550 Citation, had departed from Statesville earlier that morning but turned back shortly after takeoff. Authorities confirmed the plane crashed and burst into flames upon its return attempt.

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell confirmed there were no survivors. The victims included Biffle, 55, his wife Cristina Grossu, their 5-year-old son Ryder, and Biffle's 14-year-old daughter Emma. Two other individuals on board also died in the accident, though their identities have not yet been officially released by law enforcement, according to People.

Investigative reports suggest that the weather may have played a significant role in the disaster. Meteorologists noted that conditions at the time included heavy drizzle and a low cloud ceiling of approximately 400 feet, which significantly reduced visibility. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has launched a full investigation to determine the official cause of the crash.

News of Biffle's death sent shockwaves through the racing community. Known to fans as "The Biff," the Washington native was a celebrated figure in motorsports, securing 19 Cup Series victories over his career. He was one of only three drivers in history to win championships in both the Xfinity Series and the Craftsman Truck Series.

Beyond the track, Biffle was recently hailed as a hero for his humanitarian efforts. Just months prior, he used his private helicopter to deliver Starlink systems and critical supplies to stranded residents in western North Carolina following Hurricane Helene, Sky News reported.

Fellow driver and close friend Garrett Mitchell confirmed the family's presence on the flight in a social media statement. "We are devastated," Mitchell wrote. "Greg was a remarkable champion who exhilarated countless fans, but he was also an exceptional person who will be remembered for his contributions to others."

North Carolina Governor Josh Stein also offered condolences, stating that Biffle lived a life of "courage and compassion." The airport remains closed indefinitely as crews work to clear the wreckage and investigators examine the scene, as per the BBC.