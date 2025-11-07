In a historic and final move, King Charles III has officially stripped his younger brother, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, of his princely title — marking the end of Andrew's royal status and any chance of returning to public life.

According to a Letters Patent published in The Gazette, the official record of the United Kingdom, the King declared that "Andrew Mountbatten Windsor shall no longer be entitled to hold and enjoy the style, title, or attribute of 'Royal Highness' and the titular dignity of 'Prince.'"

The document, dated November 3, 2025, was issued under the Great Seal of the Realm, confirming the decision as legally binding.

This move comes just a week after Buckingham Palace revealed that the 65-year-old would be leaving his longtime home, Royal Lodge, on the Windsor Castle estate.

"His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the style, titles, and honours of Prince Andrew," the Palace said in an earlier statement, PageSix reported.

"Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease, and he will move to alternative private accommodation."

The decision marks the latest chapter in Andrew's long fall from grace following his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Andrew Loses All Royal Honors

The former royal has repeatedly denied allegations of sexual misconduct, though he settled a civil case in 2012 for a reported multi-million-pound sum.

According to ABC News, the Palace added that "these censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him," emphasizing that the King and Queen's "utmost sympathies remain with the victims and survivors of abuse."

Andrew's loss of rank extends beyond his title as Prince. A royal source confirmed he has also been stripped of the honors of Earl of Inverness, Baron Killyleagh, and the Orders of the Garter and the Victorian Cross — all of which had once symbolized his standing within the monarchy.

Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, who lived with him at Royal Lodge, will also lose her Duchess of York title.

However, their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, are expected to retain their royal titles and remain part of the wider royal family.

Andrew, now simply known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, has kept a low profile since his disastrous 2019 television interview, in which he expressed no regret for his friendship with Epstein.