Things appear to be getting worse for Andrew Mountbatten Windsor — the man once known as Prince Andrew.

After being stripped of his royal title by King Charles III, new reports suggest that Andrew may also lose out on a promised payout of nearly $728,000 (£558,000) connected to his long-term lease at the Royal Lodge in Windsor, Yahoo reported.

According to The Daily Mail, the Crown Estate is now reviewing whether Andrew will receive any of the payout he was previously set to collect after giving up his lease on the 30-room mansion.

The decision will reportedly depend on the condition of the property and the amount of work needed to repair it.

A royal source told the outlet that there is "a lot of work" required, hinting that the former royal might be denied most or even all of the payment.

Andrew, 65, has lived in the Royal Lodge for more than two decades. His original lease, signed in 2003, allowed him to stay rent-free until 2078, as long as he maintained the property's upkeep.

However, his removal from the royal family's official duties — and now his title — appears to have changed those terms.

King Charles Forces Brother Andrew to Leave Royal Lodge

A statement from Buckingham Palace confirmed last week that "Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor."

The same statement noted that his lease had "to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence," but that "formal notice" had been issued for him to vacate.

He is expected to relocate to Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, another royal property.

King Charles's decision came shortly after the release of "Nobody's Girl," a memoir by Virginia Giuffre, which again highlighted Andrew's ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Giuffre, who accused Andrew of sexual abuse when she was underage, reached a settlement with him in 2022. Andrew has consistently denied all allegations.

While Andrew will reportedly receive a private allowance as Charles's brother, he is expected to find other sources of income. The once "untouchable" prince now faces an uncertain financial future.

One royal insider told Us Weekly, "The Crown Estate will make the final call after assessing any work needed on the property." That evaluation could leave Andrew empty-handed.