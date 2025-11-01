Just days after making one of his boldest royal decisions yet, King Charles III was spotted visiting his younger brother, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor—formerly Prince Andrew—at his new home on the Sandringham estate.

The visit came shortly after the King officially stripped Andrew of his remaining royal titles and ordered him to vacate his long-time residence, the Royal Lodge near Windsor Castle.

According to ENews, Buckingham Palace confirmed on October 30 that the 76-year-old monarch had "initiated a formal process to remove the style, titles, and honours of Prince Andrew," calling the move "necessary" despite Andrew's continued denial of sexual abuse allegations connected to his association with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The decision marks a historic step for the British monarchy. It is rare for a royal family member to lose the title of "Prince"—the last time it happened was in 1919, when a royal relative sided with Germany during World War I.

Following his eviction, Andrew, 65, is expected to settle into a smaller residence on King's private Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

Witnesses said King Charles drove through the estate earlier this week, stopping briefly at the property where his brother will now live.

While the visit was described as "private," it has drawn attention from royal watchers who see it as a possible olive branch amid growing family tensions.

DO YOU FEEL SORRY FOR HIM?



Recently Prince Andrew said he would stop using his royal titles but yesterday King Charles III initiated the formal process of revoking all his brothers titles and removing Andrew from his royal home.



The Prince is now homeless!



Your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/23vhlVnvML — Lovable Liberal and his Old English sheepdog (@DougWahl1) October 31, 2025

Prince Andrew Renounces Titles

Earlier this month, Andrew had already agreed to stop using his royal designations, including Duke of York, Earl of Inverness, and Baron Killyleagh, as well as his "His Royal Highness" style.

He also lost his honors as a Knight of the Garter and Knight Grand Cross of the Victorian Order. From now on, he will be known simply as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

Despite the formal break, Andrew has continued to deny the accusations against him, saying, "I vigorously deny the allegations."

He stepped back from public duties in 2019 following a disastrous BBC interview about his friendship with Epstein, AP News reported.

In 2022, he paid an out-of-court settlement to accuser Virginia Giuffre, though he did not admit wrongdoing.

As Andrew begins this new chapter, his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, will reportedly not join him at Sandringham and is seeking her own accommodation.

Buckingham Palace emphasized that the King's decision was guided by a desire to uphold the monarchy's integrity.

"Their Majesties' thoughts and utmost sympathies remain with the victims and survivors of all forms of abuse," the palace said in a statement.