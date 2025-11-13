"Selling the OC" star Alex Hall is setting the record straight about her rumored role in Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow's divorce.

In the newest season of the Netflix reality series, Hall confronted her former co-star over ongoing claims that she was "the other woman" in his split from the "Pitch Perfect" actress, ENews reported.

During a tense moment in season four, Hall told Stanaland that she believes Snow may have thought she was involved with him before his marriage officially ended.

"The whole speculation has been around you and I," Hall said. "I truly believe there's a possibility your ex-wife thought that I was the other woman in the equation. I just don't want to get blamed because it wasn't me—it was somebody else."

Stanaland, 36, then admitted he had been "dating other people" before his divorce was finalized in 2023.

Hall, clearly frustrated, reminded him that she had faced major backlash for something she didn't do. "That's what I'm saying—I took the fall for that," she said.

The 35-year-old real estate agent opened up about how the rumors had taken a serious toll on her career and finances.

She expressed frustration toward Stanaland, saying that he failed to stand up for her during the controversy.

She revealed that the controversy caused her to lose more than $50,000 in canceled deals, severely impacting her ability to provide for her two children.

The agent emphasized that her career is her primary means of supporting her family and expressed disappointment that Stanaland didn't come to her defense when it mattered most.

Alex Hall and Tyler Stanaland Address Past Rumors

Stanaland, who left The Oppenheim Group in late 2023, offered an apology during their conversation.

"What I can do is look you in the face and tell you I'm sorry," he said. "And I understand where you're coming from."

The drama traces back to March 2024, when Snow appeared on Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast and spoke about watching her then-husband kiss a co-star on "Selling the OC."

According to People, without naming names, Snow commented, "What people think happened, happened," fueling fan speculation about Hall's involvement.

Hall and Stanaland's friendship—and brief romantic connection—had already been documented on earlier seasons of the Netflix show.

Though they shared a kiss in season two, both later said their relationship never became serious.

Since their 2022 separation, Snow, 39, and Stanaland have each moved on. Snow went public with her new boyfriend, Hunter Moreno, in October 2024, while Stanaland announced his engagement to writer Hannah Morrissey last month.