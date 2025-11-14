Justin Baldoni is again pushing back against Blake Lively's accusations, calling her latest claims unfair and misleading.

New court documents filed this week show the "It Ends With Us" actor insisting he never fat-shamed Lively — and adding that she was the one who kissed him during a scene that wasn't in the script.

According to the filing, Baldoni, 41, said the "fat-shaming" claim came from a single moment when he quietly asked a trainer about Lively's weight because he expected to lift her in an upcoming scene.

The documents explain that Baldoni has ongoing back issues and wanted to make sure he could perform the stunt safely. His team said he asked the question privately, away from set and away from Lively.

They also stated that even if the trainer later repeated the comment to Lively, it was "too trivial" to be considered harassment, US Magazine reported.

The dispute between the two stars has grown since Lively, 38, sued Baldoni in December 2024 for sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

Her lawsuit claimed she faced emotional distress and said there were strict guidelines set to stop inappropriate talk, including comments about sexual matters, weight, and even her late father.

Baldoni has denied all of her accusations since the day the lawsuit was filed. His lawyer previously called her story "false" and "intentionally dramatic."

He even filed his own lawsuit against Lively earlier this year, though that case was dismissed in June.

Justin Baldoni says Blake Lively improvised kissing him in a scene that was eventually deleted from the final cut of their film, "It Ends With Us," and wants her lawsuit against him dismissed before the trial begins.



Details: https://t.co/V8cRCSsatd pic.twitter.com/kG3AMqGxYr — TMZ (@TMZ) November 13, 2025

Justin Baldoni Cites Deleted Kiss as Key Evidence

Now, Baldoni is adding another twist. In new documents, he says Lively kissed him during a hospital scene they filmed — even though the script did not call for it.

According to TMZ, he included the video as evidence and claims Lively rewrote the scene herself, but still added the kiss without warning. The moment was eventually cut from the final version of the movie.

Baldoni said what makes the kiss important is that both sides had agreed in a January 2024 meeting that there would be no more improvising after Lively raised concerns about his behavior. He argues that she broke the agreement, not him.

He also claims that Lively had major control on set, including decisions on locations, schedules, and script changes.

Because of that, Baldoni argues she should not be treated the same as an employee under harassment laws.

Lively's team says the opposite. New filings from her side claim Baldoni and others tried to influence online conversations about her, hurting her image and costing her more than $161 million in career opportunities.

The case is set for trial in March 2026, and both actors appear ready to fight until the end.