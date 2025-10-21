In a newly surfaced audio recording, Wayfarer Studios co-founder Steve Sarowitz allegedly dismissed Blake Lively's claims against director and actor Justin Baldoni as being "manufactured on purpose."

The comment has added new tension to the already explosive legal battle between Lively and Baldoni.

The audio, secretly recorded by filmmaker Claire Ayoub, was submitted by Lively's legal team as part of her ongoing lawsuit.

In the recording, Sarowitz allegedly says Lively's accusations were made up to "take Justin down," and calls the filming of "It Ends With Us" the "worst set" Baldoni had ever experienced, TMZ reported.

Ayoub, who worked with Baldoni and Sarowitz on Empire Waist, said she recorded the call after enduring "verbal abuse" from Baldoni herself and fearing pressure from Sarowitz.

She also stated that her experience with Baldoni was so negative, she requested he not be part of her film's marketing.

In the tape, Sarowitz reportedly continued venting about the legal fight, saying, "There will be 2 dead bodies when I'm done, minimum. Not dead, but dead to me — that kind of dead. I'm going to spend a lot of money to make sure the studio is protected."

Baldoni Denies Lively's Claims Amid $400M Lawsuit Fallout

According to DailyMail, these statements come as Lively pursues a lawsuit accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment and retaliation during the production of "It Ends With Us," a 2024 box office hit that grossed $350 million globally.

In her complaint, Lively said Baldoni body-shamed her and led a campaign to damage her reputation.

While Baldoni and Wayfarer deny the allegations, the legal case has brought many high-profile figures into the spotlight.

Several "It Ends With Us" cast and crew members — including co-stars Jenny Slate and Isabela Ferrer, author Colleen Hoover, and Lively's team — have already been deposed.

Notably, Lively's husband Ryan Reynolds and friend Taylor Swift were not among those questioned.

A source confirmed Reynolds was spared from formal deposition, despite being named in early filings by Baldoni.

Baldoni's former agent, Danny Greenberg, also made headlines recently, saying in a deposition that Lively's actions during filming felt like "extortion-like behavior," though he later clarified he meant ongoing pressure during a tense studio situation, not actual criminal activity.

Baldoni had countersued for $400 million, including claims against Lively and her team, but that lawsuit was dismissed in June.