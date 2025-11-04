Blake Lively is asking a federal judge to force producer Jamey Heath to turn over what she calls the full "graphic" birth video at the center of her sexual harassment lawsuit.

Court documents reviewed by the Daily Mail say Heath has not complied with a prior order requiring him to produce the footage in full.

Lively, 38, claims Heath, who co-produced It Ends With Us with director and actor Justin Baldoni, showed her a "fully nude" home-birth video of his wife during production of the 2024 film.

She says Heath described it as a reference for a childbirth scene, but that the act was inappropriate and non-consensual.

Dispute Over Missing Video

According to Lively's October 30 motion filed in the Southern District of New York, Heath was required to hand over the full recording by September 2 but only submitted a three-minute clip. Her lawyers argue that it is not the same video she saw on set and accuse Heath's team of reading the production order "exceedingly narrowly" to avoid full compliance.

They wrote that Heath "put this video at issue by showing it to Ms. Lively without her consent or warning." The filing adds that by withholding the full version, Heath prevented Lively's attorneys from fully questioning him during an October 8 deposition.

Lively's legal team is asking the judge to require Heath to turn over every version of the recording within three days of the next court order and to prohibit him from referencing the video at trial if he does not comply.

Broader Legal Context

People reported Lively filed the sexual harassment lawsuit in December 2024 against Baldoni, Heath, and their company Wayfarer Studios.

She accuses them of harassment, retaliation, and intentional infliction of emotional distress during the making of It Ends With Us, which was adapted from Colleen Hoover's 2016 novel.

Baldoni and Heath, in a countersuit that has since been dismissed, denied any wrongdoing. They said the birth video was shown only to illustrate Baldoni's creative vision for the scene and called it "a beautiful moment." They also claimed Lively misrepresented the clip as pornographic.

Lively's account differs sharply. In her filing, she said Heath played a video of "a fully nude woman with her legs spread apart," prompting her to stop him, believing it was pornographic.

When she asked whether his wife knew the footage was being shared, Heath allegedly replied, "She isn't weird about this stuff."

Lively and her assistant left the room "stunned," according to the motion.

Fallout For the Film

Baldoni accepts loss in Blake Lively lawsuit?! 🫣 No… don’t buy the salacious headlines. This is far from over and trial is not set until March 2026 pic.twitter.com/7lkDLLxToB — Zack Peter (@justplainzack) November 3, 2025

The controversy has overshadowed the commercial success of It Ends With Us, which earned $148 million domestically and $350 million worldwide. The film starred Lively as Lily Bloom and Baldoni as Ryle Kincaid in a story about an abusive relationship.

Baldoni, 41, later sued Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and The New York Times for $400 million, accusing them of defamation after the newspaper reported her claims. However, NBC reports his lawsuit was dismissed when he missed a deadline to amend his complaint.

That ruling left Lively's sexual harassment case as the only one still active.