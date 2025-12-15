A former Michigan football coach named Sherrone Moore is currently being widely criticized on social media over old statements he previously posted online about being at a party hosted by rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, which have recently come up in regards to an arrest for Moore over stalking charges.

As reported by AllHipHop, this series of postings relates to Moore attending a function related to the Kentucky Derby at a Combs' invitation in 2018. Although this function is in no way related to Moore's present lawsuit, it does maintain a suspicious temporal proximity.

HotNewHipHop added, pointing out these speculations are all theoretical and do not prove any wrongdoing with regards to Combs' more recent situations.

Releasing one of the posts which went viral, Moore had expressed how happy he would be to go to this event when working with the coaching team in Michigan:

"What a great week in Paris!" Moore tweeted before the 2018 party. "Such a blessing to be a part of the Michigan family! Off to the ville for the weekend to enjoy the #KentuckyDerby Festivities! @trifectagala hosted by @Diddy tonight to start it off!"

In another social media update, Moore posted pictures from the event and his reactions to it. "Great night with @klenzmoore!" he captioned his Instagram post of the party itself. "Got to see @jb_the_great_68 and so happy for him and his success! @diddy put on a show! #Trifectaafterparty #BadBoy #derbyweekend," he concluded.

Looks like Sherrone Moore attended some diddy parties pic.twitter.com/rrtEtyDDWo — CHEDDA (@ReeseO2303) December 11, 2025

HotNewHipHop made it a point to state that Trifecta Gala is an official charitable event and in no way relates to these 'freak-off' gatherings that have come up in other claims discrediting Combs. They urged readers not to make assumptions based on other occurrences.

The resurfaced social media posts appear during a time when Moore finds himself in serious trouble with authorities. He was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 10, for charges of misdemeanor stalking, third-degree home invasion, and breaking and entering.

After a remote court hearing on Friday, Dec. 12, a judge set a $25,000 bond requirement with GPS tracking, mandatory mental health treatment, and staying away from the alleged victim.

As reported by HotNewHipHop, a summary of which can be found below, the alleged victim in this claim is a female staffer from Michigan with whom Moore, a married man, allegedly had an improper relationship. She left this relationship on Monday, Dec. 8, and Moore allegedly began contacting her incessantly, entering her apartment, and threatening self-harm.

University of Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel subsequently fired Moore after being made aware of this circumstance and Moore's reported struggles with mental health. The school had allegedly conducted investigations concerning Moore's behavior with women on at least a few occasions during an eight-year tenure.

The publication noted that this increased interest in Moore's previous public appearances is a consequence of the increased scrutiny fueled by a Netflix docuseries entitled "Sean Combs: The Reckoning," despite Moore's presence at a 2018 appearance not being attributed to any criminal activity.