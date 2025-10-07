Sean "Diddy" Combs is preparing for life after prison, and his team says he has a plan to rebuild through service and accountability.

Following his sentencing of just over four years in federal prison, Combs' representatives told The Mirror that his post-release schedule will center on community engagement, mentorship, and rehabilitation programs.

A statement from his camp said the effort was meant to "showcase that if and upon release, he would have a structure to keep him accountable and would be doing acts for the community and a sense of purpose."

The plan was outlined in a letter written by Giovanni Sairras, Executive Director of RE Entry One Inc., a Miami nonprofit that supports people reentering society after incarceration.

Sairras confirmed that his organization has partnered with Combs to guide his reentry and ensure he remains in full compliance with supervision conditions.

According to the letter, Combs has been approved to teach entrepreneurship, life skills, and personal development classes both virtually and in person. Each session is expected to reach 75 to 100 incarcerated participants.

These classes will build on the "Free Game" initiative Combs has reportedly been running from inside prison, where he focuses on business growth and personal transformation.

Beyond correctional programs, Combs is also set to participate in community-based mentorship and education once released.

Plans include appearances at Miami's North Dade Regional Library, the Little Haiti Cultural Arts Center, and Sprouting to Success School in Miami Gardens. He is also expected to contribute to events such as the Rights Restoration & Expungement Fair and business development workshops in Downtown Miami and Brickell.

Sairras said the organization will help Combs maintain sobriety and stay focused on what he described as a "mission of service."

In the letter, Sairras praised Combs' potential impact, writing, "Those who are closest to the problem are often those closest to the solution."

He called Combs' influence and personal story "an extraordinary asset" to both the local community and broader reentry efforts nationwide.

Combs, 55, was convicted on multiple charges earlier this year. His sentence followed months of legal proceedings tied to allegations of financial and personal misconduct.

Family Rift Over Diddy's Fortune

As Combs prepares for prison life, his family is reportedly in turmoil over control of his business empire. Sources told Rob Shuter's Substack that the Bad Boy founder's mother, Janice, and his children are clashing over who should manage his assets while he serves time.

At stake are tens of millions of dollars in properties, record-label holdings, and profits from his liquor ventures.

Janice Combs, 84, reportedly believes she should assume control until her son's release. "She's been with him since day one – she built this with him," a source said.

However, Combs' children – Justin, Christian, Quincy, Chance, Jessie, D'Lila, and toddler Love – are reportedly hiring lawyers to protect their father's legacy.

Tensions have reportedly escalated into heated arguments at family gatherings, with one insider describing the atmosphere as "palpable" even in court appearances.