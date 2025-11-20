Michelle Obama is under fresh attack over her recent comments about the power of clothes from fashion industry insiders and online commenters alike. The former first lady, 61, has been promoting her new fashion-focused book, "The Look," which she wrote with longtime stylist Meredith Koop.

Per RadarOnline, critics say that Obama seems to be channeling the demanding persona of Miranda Priestly, the fictional editor-in-chief played by Meryl Streep in "The Devil Wears Prada."

She reflects on her years of public dressing in the book. In her words, she writes, "What I wore was important ... people looked forward to the outfits, and once I got their attention, they listened to what I had to say. This is the soft power of fashion."

In a recent promotional interview, Obama explained the business behind the industry. "It is a business – billions of dollars of business," she said.

The parallels were not lost on observers, who quickly pointed out similarities to Priestly's icy monologues. One fashion publicist commented on the tone of Obama's remarks.

The publicist said, "People are teasing her because the language is straight out of fictional Miranda's playbook – the idea that clothes are strategy, that every hemline is a political act. It's uncanny, and some think she's embracing the caricature."

Another source had a similar reaction. The source said, "he's being mocked for leaning into this high-priestess tone, but that's the cost of trying to step into the guru space. Folks hear echoes of The Devil Wears Prada and assume she's putting on the persona.."

Obama says the project is lighter than her prior memoirs. Introducing her statement neutrally: She said, "Becoming was like ripping my heart open and showing it to the world," adding, "here is a lightness to this book project that wasn't there with my other two."

According to ELLE, the former first lady credits Koop with shaping much of her public image. Obama said, "She would then come in with a month (of outfits) and she would explain her thinking to me.She would then come in with a month (of outfits) and she would explain her thinking to me.." She continued, "I knew that if Meredith brought it in, it was safe and thoughtful and strategic."

In discussing her personal style evolution, Obama emphasized restraint. "I don't think the out-out-out-there fashion works for me, because I never want the clothes to speak before I do," she said.

Obama also looked back on several moments of intense scrutiny during her time in the White House. "I got dinged for showing my arms," she said. She also recounted the infamous shorts controversy: "The shorts-off-the-plane incident taught me something. It's not worth having an important trip... colored by a distraction."

Today, she said she dresses for herself, and she refuses to fade as she hits 60. She writes, "Society tends to diminish women when they hit this milestone, (but) I'm not going to disappear."