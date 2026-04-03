The entertainment industry was rife with significant disagreements, some of which had begun before and continued to dominate headlines well into 2026.

The courtroom drama, combined with public pronouncements and the most recent legal filings, has once again seized the public's attention, a reality corroborated by prominent news organizations and official court documents.

Here are five notable examples:

1. Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni

The legal fracas involving the actors and their fellow cast members from the 2024 movie "It Ends With Us" is still making waves in Hollywood.

In December of 2024, Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, his production company, and a number of other individuals and entities. The suit alleged sexual harassment that occurred during filming, coupled with a subsequent smear campaign. Baldoni denied the allegations and filed a countersuit, which was thrown out in June 2025.

Fresh fuel arrived in early 2026. Text messages between Lively and Taylor Swift, along with deposition transcripts from actresses Jenny Slate and Isabela Ferrer, were unsealed in January. Settlement talks on Feb. 11 ended without agreement after six hours.

A federal judge in New York postponed the trial from March 9 to May 18 to accommodate other cases. The Hollywood Reporter included Lively and Baldoni on its "Hollywood's Biggest Winners and Losers of 2025" list, describing the situation as "mutually assured destruction." Author Colleen Hoover, whose novel inspired the film, was quoted in the same roundup saying she is now "embarrassed" by her own book.

2. Ashley Tisdale and the celebrity mom group

Actress Ashley Tisdale publicly exited a circle of celebrity mothers in January 2026, describing it in an essay for The Cut as "toxic" and filled with "mean girl behavior," isolation and exclusion. The group reportedly included Hilary Duff, Mandy Moore and Meghan Trainor.

Tisdale's husband, Christopher French, added fuel days later with a cryptic social media post urging people to choose whether or not to engage in such dynamics. Page Six and other outlets detailed the members and the fallout, keeping the dispute in entertainment news cycles into March 2026.

3. Quentin Tarantino and Matthew Lillard

Director Quentin Tarantino criticized actor Matthew Lillard's work during a late-2025 podcast appearance, saying he did not care for Lillard as an actor along with a few others. Lillard responded publicly at a GalaxyCon event, telling the audience, "Eh, whatever, who gives a shit," which drew cheers and boos. The exchange was included in year-end lists of 2025's most shocking celebrity feuds and continued to be referenced in entertainment commentary into 2026.

4. Mo'Nique and Tyler Perry

Comedian and actress Mo'Nique's long-running public criticisms of Tyler Perry resurfaced prominently in 2025 feud roundups. The long-standing disagreement, fueled by grievances about compensation and working conditions on Perry's productions, resurfaced in BuzzFeed's "11 Most Shocking Celebrity Feuds of 2025." Despite the passage of time, the feud shows no signs of abating, continuing to be a topic of conversation regarding industry power struggles as 2026 approaches.

5. Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber's relationship, a blend of friendship and rivalry, reached a new peak in 2025. The pair, often the subject of online speculation and intrigue, opted to sever their Instagram connections. This digital decision, a familiar occurrence by then, was swiftly reported by FandomWire, who deemed it one of the year's most captivating celebrity narratives.

The story, even months down the line, still had people talking, its hold on social media enduring well into 2026.