Jane Fonda drew attention at the Vanity Fair Oscars party on Sunday night, not for awards but for commenting on Barbra Streisand's In Memoriam tribute to Robert Redford.

According to Atlanta Black Star, Streisand honored Redford, her co-star in the 1973 film "The Way We Were," during the Oscars montage. She praised him for his acting and their collaboration:

"After I read the first script of 'The Way We Were,' I could only imagine one man in the role and that was Robert Redford," Streisand said per Variety. "But he turned it down because he said the character had no backbone. He doesn't stand for anything, and he was right. So many drafts later, Bob finally agreed to do it. He was a brilliant, subtle actor, and we had a wonderful time playing off each other because we never quite knew what the other one was going to do in a scene."

Fonda, who appeared at the Vanity Fair event, questioned Streisand's tribute, referencing her own history with Redford, "I want to know how come Streisand was up there doing that for Redford?" per People.

She added, "She only made one movie with him. I made four! I have more to say." Fonda starred with Redford in The Chase (1960), Barefoot in the Park (1967), The Electric Horseman (1979), and Our Souls at Night (2017).

Recalling her memories of Redford, Fonda said, "I was always in love with him. Most gorgeous human being. Such great values, and he did a lot for movies. Lifted up independent movies."

The clip of Fonda's remarks obtained by Entertainment Tonight has quickly circulated on social media, with fans commenting on her pointed shade. One fan wrote, "Redford was a gorgeous man, no wonder they still fight over him," while another joked, "Old lady cat fight. That is more entertaining than the Oscars."

Fonda has a history of publicly calling out Streisand. On the 2024 Lovett or Leave It podcast, she remarked about Streisand turning down roles that could have boosted Fonda's career:

"According to Barbra, I would have no career if it weren't for her," Fonda said. "She turned down 'Barbarella.' She turned down 'Klute.' 'They Shoot Horses, Don't They?' and 'Julia.' Can you see her ..."

Fonda's recent comments show that her forthright personality continues to put her at the center of Hollywood conversation, whether addressing politics, activism, or longstanding industry rivalries.