Prince William and Queen Camilla reportedly have been at odds over King Charles III's public schedule as he undergoes cancer treatment, with sources saying the heir has urged the monarch to scale back his duties while Camilla has encouraged him to continue, according to people familiar with the matter.

According to Radar Online, the disagreement, which insiders say intensified at a state banquet for Nigeria, has strained a relationship that sources had described as improving in recent years.

William, 41, is reportedly worried that his 77-year-old father is taking on too much while receiving ongoing treatment; Camilla, 78, has been seen by some aides as advocating that Charles maintain a busy public program.

"One flashpoint was the Nigerian state banquet," a source said. "William felt Charles was not well enough to attend and should have prioritized rest, but Camilla believed their presence was necessary given the scrutiny on the family." The source said the appearance did little to ease concerns and instead heightened them after observers noted that the king looked fatigued.

The divide allegedly comes amid broader pressures on the royal household, including fallout from the arrest of a member of the royal circle and long-running tensions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Sources said the debate over the king's workload has taken on a personal dimension for William, reopening old wounds tied to Camilla's role in the breakdown of Charles' marriage to Diana, Princess of Wales.

"There is a growing sense internally that William now sees himself in direct opposition to Camilla on this issue," one palace aide said. "He feels almost at war with her because he cannot reconcile what he sees as her role in encouraging Charles to keep pushing himself when, in his view, his health should be the overriding priority."

In recent years, William and Camilla had appeared to find common ground while managing multiple crises affecting the monarchy, including health challenges for both Charles and William's wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales. Those improvements, sources said, have now been set back by the current dispute.

"From his perspective, his father's well-being has to come first, and he no longer feels that Camilla is on the same page about that," a source said.

King Charles has continued to carry out public engagements this year, including a state banquet and a recent visit to Cornwall. A U.S. trip for the monarch is planned next month.

King Charles Expected to Abdicate Throne to Prince William Amid Health and Family Scandal Concerns

Meanwhile in separate news, King Charles is reportedly preparing to step down and abdicate the British throne in favor of his son, Prince William, as his health declines amid mounting family scandals, according to sources close to the royal family.

Radar Online reported that the monarch's health has deteriorated, partly due to the stress caused by the arrest of his brother, Prince Andrew, on charges of misconduct in public office. The scandal has raised questions about what King Charles and the late Queen Elizabeth knew about Andrew's associations with Jeffrey Epstein.

A royal insider told RadarOnline, "King Charles is going to step down. He is going to abdicate, and they are going to use the excuse of his health, which has been declining because [the situation with Andrew] has been very stressful and almost too much for him to bear."

The source further alleged that the entire royal family has been involved in covering up Andrew's actions. "They are all complicit. The whole [royal] machine is complicit in this — from the top down," the insider said.

The abdication could take place as soon as this summer, the source added, noting that Prince William has been "ruthless" in distancing himself from Andrew. "He's going to do nothing to protect Andrew," the insider said.

While Queen Elizabeth reportedly viewed Andrew as a "naughty playboy," palace sources say the royal institution protected him to preserve its image. The scandal's full extent remains unclear, with insiders suggesting that current revelations may only be the beginning.

In contrast, Prince William's reputation is described as relatively untarnished. A palace source said, "Prince William wants to fix the monarchy because he knows it's the right thing to do. He has better morals, and he is interested in the preservation of the monarchy."

The news follows a report on March 2 from Rob Shuter's "Naughty But Nice" Substack indicating that King Charles is expected to abdicate within the year. The transition is planned to appear "measured and dignified," with health serving as a clear rationale.

"Charles will not be seen as pushed," the source said. "He has waited a lifetime for this role. When he steps back, it will be entirely on his terms." Due to his illness, Prince William has already been assuming many royal duties unofficially.

"The institution is preparing emotionally, even if the paperwork hasn't caught up," the source added. "The monarchy survives because it adapts before it has to. If there's a handover, it won't feel like surrender. It will feel inevitable."

As of now, no official announcement has been made by Buckingham Palace regarding King Charles's abdication or a timeline for succession.