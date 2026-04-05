Pepsi and Diageo have withdrawn sponsorship from London's Wireless Festival after organizers named Kanye West as the headliner, intensifying backlash over the rapper's past antisemitic remarks and public criticism from British leaders.

The festival is scheduled for July at Finsbury Park, where West, also known as Ye, is set to perform across three nights. Wireless had been promoted as "Pepsi presents Wireless," making Pepsi's exit especially significant for the event's branding.

Pepsi said it had decided to withdraw its sponsorship of Wireless Festival. Diageo, which owns brands including Johnnie Walker, Captain Morgan, Smirnoff, Baileys, Tanqueray, and Guinness, said it had informed organizers of its concerns and would not sponsor the 2026 edition "as it stands," according to TMZ.

The controversy grew quickly after West's booking was announced. Reports and criticism focused on his history of antisemitic statements, including comments that have already drawn repeated condemnation in the past.

West has also faced backlash for wearing clothing with Nazi imagery and selling merchandise that featured a swastika. In 2025, he used a Super Bowl ad to direct people to a website that sold white T-shirts with a black swastika, prompting outrage from the Anti-Defamation League and forcing Shopify to shut down the site.

In January 2026, West published a full-page apology in The Wall Street Journal, saying he was "not a Nazi or antisemite" and expressing regret for his behavior, but the apology did not erase the criticism surrounding him.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the booking was "deeply concerning," and other public figures joined the criticism. The Jewish Leadership Council described the decision as "deeply irresponsible," while London officials also condemned the move, The Guardian reported.

West has not performed in the UK since he headlined Glastonbury in 2015, making the Wireless appearance a notable return. The announcement also came as West continues to face scrutiny over his conduct and remarks online and in public appearances.

For now, West remains listed to appear at the festival, but organizers have not said whether they will replace the lost backing or change the lineup, as per NBC News.