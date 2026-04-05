Steve Harvey, the television host, and Marjorie Harvey, his wife, have yet again become the talk of the internet following the posting of pictures of themselves posing in front of a private plane.

The couple, known for showcasing their coordinated fashion and jet-setting lifestyle, recently posed together in a photo shared on social media, dressed in complementary neutral tones while preparing for travel.

According to Atlanta Black Star, Harvey captioned the image, "We are a perfect pair," as the two stood on the steps of the aircraft. While the post highlighted their polished appearance, much of the attention quickly shifted to Marjorie Harvey's footwear.

The report noted that she wore stiletto high heels while standing on the lower step of the jet, balancing on one leg while holding onto her husband—an image that prompted a wave of reactions online.

The outlet highlighted fan responses to the striking detail. One fan replied, "My feet hurt just looking at her shoes!!" The comment prompted a response from another fan who concurred and speculated what type of shoes she might have had inside her bag. "She is holding onto Steve, flip flops in her bag!! Photo Shoot!!"

Additional reactions continued to focus on the bold fashion choice."It's the heels for me," added another. "I would have fallen down the steps with those shoes on!! Gorgeous as they are," one fan revealed.

Some commenters also took a lighthearted approach to the couple's dynamic and styling. One fan joked, "This is gorgeous, though she had to reach your height level cheating!!"

Others praised the couple's coordinated look and long-standing partnership. One fan wrote, "She dresses you perfectly. You both have great taste." Another added, "Steve looks sharp there," while a separate comment read, "This is the most convincing 'perfect pair' I've seen since socks."

Coverage from Essence emphasized the couple's reputation for fashion-forward appearances and their consistent presence at high-profile events and destinations around the world.

The publication noted that the Harveys frequently travel internationally, often visiting fashion capitals such as Paris and scenic destinations across Italy, where they have previously celebrated milestones together.

The couple, who married in 2007, is approaching nearly two decades together and has become known for blending luxury, style, and public displays of affection into their shared brand.

Furthermore, the outlet revealed that although their latest response was mostly positive, earlier photos showing the couple posing in front of luxury planes were received with divided opinions from some people who saw them as an attempt to showcase wealth.