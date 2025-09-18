Comedian and television host Steve Harvey on Tuesday forcefully rejected persistent rumors that his wife, Marjorie Harvey, engaged in affairs with members of their household staff, calling the gossip "outlandish" and saying he personally confronted a podcaster who crossed a line by attacking her.

Harvey, 68, spoke about the speculation during an appearance on "The Pivot Podcast," hosted by former NFL players Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder. The talk show and game show star acknowledged that his animated facial expressions from viral clips have made him a frequent target of internet commentary, but he said the attacks on his marriage have gone too far.

"You could say whatever you want to say about me — I really don't care — but that girl right there ... she's off limits, man," Harvey said on the podcast. "You don't know what she did for me. You have no idea her presence in my life, what it has done for me, what she's given to me."

Harvey described hearing "crazy" allegations that Marjorie had affairs with their bodyguard, driver and chef. He said the reported scenarios made no sense to him because the people accused would have been doing their jobs at the time.

"How they still driving and cooking? — what are you talking about, man? What kind of dude [do] you think I am, man?" he said.

The comedian said he confronted a podcaster who made derogatory comments about Marjorie during a broadcast. According to Harvey, the podcaster backtracked when confronted and offered an apology and explanation, saying he "use[s] the word all the time." The two then reached an understanding, Harvey said.

Social media speculation about Marjorie Harvey's fidelity reached a peak in August 2023, when unsubstantiated reports claimed she had relationships with the family chef and bodyguard. Neither allegation produced evidence. Harvey publicly denied the rumors at Investfest in Atlanta at the time, telling the audience he and his wife were doing well and urging people to focus on more productive pursuits.

Marjorie Harvey has addressed the controversies on social media in the past, posting a Bible verse about not retaliating against insults and criticizing the "foolishness and lies" circulating online. The couple marked their 17th wedding anniversary in 2024 and their 18th in June 2025 with affectionate social-media tributes and public appearances that presented a united front.

Harvey's comments on "The Pivot Podcast" drew support from some commenters on social media. One user called him "a national treasure," praising what they described as his heartfelt guidance and integrity.

Harvey's long career as a comedian, talk-show host and game-show emcee has made him a frequent figure in internet culture, where short clips and memes can rapidly amplify offhand moments. He told the podcast hosts he is accustomed to being the subject of jokes and commentary, but he drew a firm boundary when the conversation turned to personal attacks on his wife.

Representatives for Harvey and the podcaster did not immediately respond to requests for further comment Tuesday.